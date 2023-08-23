EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA SE: Javier Ortega to become PUMA’s General Manager Europe



23.08.2023 / 10:59 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Javier Ortega to become PUMA’s General Manager Europe

Herzogenaurach, August 23, 2023 – Sports company PUMA has appointed Javier Ortega (51) as General Manager Europe, effective September 1, 2023. He will be responsible for the areas Central Europe, France, UK & Ireland, Southern Europe and Nordics and report directly to PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.

Javier, who has been with PUMA since 2009 and has worked as the Area General Manager for Southern Europe for the past nine years, succeeds Richard Teyssier, who started his new role as PUMA’s Global Brand & Marketing Director in July.

“During his time as Area General Manager of Southern Europe, Javier has done a great job of elevating the PUMA brand and growing our business substantially in Southern Europe,” said Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO. “In his new job as General Manager Europe, Javier will build on PUMA’s strong momentum in the region, strengthen our position as the best partner for our retailers and align our Go-To-Market activities across the region.”

Esteve Planas (47) will succeed Javier as Area General Manager for Southern Europe. He has held several financial roles at PUMA between 2010 and 2022, including as the CFO of PUMA Spain and PUMA Iberia. In these positions, he helped set PUMA’s successful growth strategy in Southern Europe. He returns to PUMA after working as CFO of Spanish pharmaceutical company Galenicum since the start of 2023.



Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek – PUMA Corporate Communications – robert.bartunek@puma.com

