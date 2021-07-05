Log in
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
News 
All News

PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/05/2021 | 05:57am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.07.2021 / 11:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021
Address: http://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021
Address: http://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215277  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
