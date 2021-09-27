Log in
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 03:15:54 am
100.125 EUR   +1.16%
02:49aPUMA SE : Release according to Article -4-
DJ
02:49aPUMA SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
02:49aPUMA SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-

09/27/2021 | 02:49am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PUMA SE 
              PUMA WAY 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.puma.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236025 2021-09-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 498 M 7 619 M 7 619 M
Net income 2021 298 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2021 427 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 14 806 M 17 337 M 17 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 98,98 €
Average target price 115,53 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE7.26%17 337
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION35.56%10 754
CROCS, INC.149.44%9 751
ALPARGATAS S.A.33.62%5 581
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 359
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED43.25%3 911