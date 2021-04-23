Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/23 08:08:54 am
89.99 EUR   -0.70%
07:52aPUMA SE  : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/22PUMA  : signs long-term agreement with US pole vaulter...
PU
04/22PUMA  : Dua lipa stuns in puma's new suede mayu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA SE : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating

04/23/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about PUMA SE
07:52aPUMA SE  : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/22PUMA  : signs long-term agreement with US pole vaulter...
PU
04/22PUMA  : Dua lipa stuns in puma's new suede mayu
PU
04/22CHANGING THE GAME : Puma unveils innovative creative...
PU
04/22PUMA  : REDUCE. REUSE. REGENERATE. – INTRODUCING THE PUMA...
PU
04/19PUMA  : enhances innovation and style with Porsche Design...
PU
04/19PUMA  : And bvb launch special edition retro jersey in...
PU
04/16AIRBUS  : To Supply Nine Helicopters To French Armed Forces
MT
04/15PUMA SE  : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
04/14SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 968 M 7 196 M 7 196 M
Net income 2021 258 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2021 201 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 13 555 M 16 287 M 16 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 94,24 €
Last Close Price 90,62 €
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-1.80%16 287
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION16.68%9 426
CROCS, INC.29.67%5 317
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED20.82%4 050
ALPARGATAS S.A.-11.31%3 679
POU CHEN CORPORATION11.46%3 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ