    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
PUMA SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating

04/28/2021 | 09:27am EDT
DZ Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating.


Financials
Sales 2021 5 968 M 7 202 M 7 202 M
Net income 2021 258 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2021 201 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,0x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 13 732 M 16 584 M 16 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 94,24 €
Last Close Price 91,80 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-0.52%16 584
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION20.89%9 766
CROCS, INC.56.11%6 401
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED21.31%4 066
ALPARGATAS S.A.-7.50%3 942
POU CHEN CORPORATION14.17%3 784
