Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 6 107 M 7 286 M 7 286 M Net income 2021 277 M 330 M 330 M Net Debt 2021 109 M 130 M 130 M P/E ratio 2021 52,9x Yield 2021 0,56% Capitalization 14 644 M 17 469 M 17 473 M EV / Sales 2021 2,42x EV / Sales 2022 2,11x Nbr of Employees 13 000 Free-Float 60,8% Chart PUMA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PUMA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 97,90 € Average target price 98,86 € Spread / Average Target 0,98% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PUMA SE 4.36% 17 206 DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 22.81% 9 796 CROCS, INC. 77.55% 7 257 ALPARGATAS S.A. 17.43% 5 273 RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED 44.96% 3 940 POU CHEN CORPORATION 16.88% 3 863