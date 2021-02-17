PUMA : SIGNS DJ SNAKE AS AMBASSADOR FOR THE NEW MIRAGE...

PUMA's Mirage Tech is part of PUMA's growing selection of Futro styles, a mashup of retro sneakers with futuristic inspiration.This revamped style features trippy colors, eye-catching materials, and futuristic elements taking inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows.

DJ Snake is one of the best-known musical artists and DJs in a generation. Having made his international breakthrough in 2013 with the single 'Turn Down for What,' DJ Snake has quickly become one of the top 10 most streamed musical artists of all time. With a catalogue including iconic singles such as 'Taki Taki' (with Ozuna, Cardi B, Selena Gomez), 'Lean On' (with Major Lazer, MØ), and 'Let Me Love You' (with Justin Bieber), DJ Snake's global impact on modern music culture is undeniable. With an ever-growing desire to further push the boundaries in music, fans should expect to hear a wealth of new singles in 2021.