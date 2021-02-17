Log in
PUMA SE

PUMA SE

(PUM)
02/17 03:14:05 am
85.69 EUR   -0.08%
02/16PUMA : Signs dj snake as ambassador for the new mirage...
PU
02/15PUMA SE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/14PUMA : And cara delevingne co-create new eco-conscious...
PU
PUMA : SIGNS DJ SNAKE AS AMBASSADOR FOR THE NEW MIRAGE...

02/17/2021 | 03:03am EST
PUMA's Mirage Tech is part of PUMA's growing selection of Futro styles, a mashup of retro sneakers with futuristic inspiration.This revamped style features trippy colors, eye-catching materials, and futuristic elements taking inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows.

DJ Snake is one of the best-known musical artists and DJs in a generation. Having made his international breakthrough in 2013 with the single 'Turn Down for What,' DJ Snake has quickly become one of the top 10 most streamed musical artists of all time. With a catalogue including iconic singles such as 'Taki Taki' (with Ozuna, Cardi B, Selena Gomez), 'Lean On' (with Major Lazer, MØ), and 'Let Me Love You' (with Justin Bieber), DJ Snake's global impact on modern music culture is undeniable. With an ever-growing desire to further push the boundaries in music, fans should expect to hear a wealth of new singles in 2021.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 200 M 6 277 M 6 277 M
Net income 2020 77,0 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2020 172x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 12 826 M 15 531 M 15 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 89,83 €
Last Close Price 85,76 €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-7.07%15 531
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED19.69%50 665
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION12.91%9 108
CROCS, INC.30.40%5 515
ALPARGATAS S.A.-7.95%3 963
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED16.36%3 700
