competitions. Also here we were able to strengthen further our roster of strong ambassadors by signing our sprint sensation, Julien Alfred. She already competed in our PUMA shoes at Budapest World Champs and has a clear chance to win the 100m gold medal.

But it's not only about the professional athletes, it's also about the everyday runners. And here we continue to focus on road running and further elevating and establishing our strong NITRO position in the market. It is clear that with NITRO we have one of the best foam technologies out there in the market, and now it's about creating awareness and consideration among the everyday runner. This is why we need to be present and visible where the runners are at the running events world-wide.

On the golf side, we were celebrating another victory with Rickie Fowler, celebrating his sixth PGA Tour victory in total, and on the basketball side, we were taking LaMelo on a European tour to celebrate and activate him among our European fans. We took him to Milan, Berlin, Paris and London, and made it a great moment of engagement together with our retailers, like Foot Locker and Basket4Ballers.

But it's not only about the current stars, it's also here about the future generation and for us, the future is Scoot. Scoot is one of the key rookies, he was the number three Draft in the NBA and is now playing in the next season for Portland. He's our face for All-Pro NITRO and he will also receive as the first rookie a dedicated signature boot launching December 21, right on time for the Christmas business.

Also in Formula 1 and motorsport we made huge strides. We announced our landmark deal with Formula 1, giving us the opportunity not only to equip the officials, but also to produce exciting collections for the fans. This further underlines our dominant position in the emerging F1 category.

When you look at all this strong brand and product momentums, it is clear that we are continuing to gain market share in all important performance categories. In football, in performance running, in basketball and golf, we are continuing to gain market share across the board.

But it's not only on the performance side where exciting stuff is happening, also on the sports style side. Sneaker Freaker is publishing every single week their hottest five drops in the market. Only in the first six months PUMA had already eight mentions. This is a strong lineup, which we have never ever had before and it shows the real hype which is building up around the PUMA products. One of the very important shoes, which was also highlighted by Sneaker Freaker, is our Palermo, speaking exactly to the emerging terrace trend which is currently in the

