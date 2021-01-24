PUMA : heats up the grid with Scuderia Ferrari collection...

Right from the start of Formula 1 in 1950 Ferrari has been firing up the engines battling competitors for the top spot. Since 2004 PUMA is part of the heritage of the most successful motorsport team in F1 history as supplier for race- and teamwear. The licensing partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and PUMA was recently renewed to presume the successful collaboration for another long-term contract. The collection made for Ferrari is inspired by the blurred colors of the racing car mixed up with the contours and shape of the bodywork. A blend of simple and bold elements combined with color to create contrasting graphics injects the portfolio with some remarkable characteristics. The range includes statement pieces like the Graphic Tee referring to the legacy of the Italian motorsport brand. The XTG line puts Scuderia Ferrari in the spotlight by stylish lettering on the apparel. The footwear portfolio is heating up the tarmac with innovations like the latest PUMA sole technology XETIC included in the PUMA x Ferrari RCT Xetic Forza.

Be part of a unique fuel driven legacy and get your PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari Collection Spring / Summer in PUMA and Ferrari stores and online on puma.com and the Ferraristore.com now.