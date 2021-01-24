Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Puma SE    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/22 11:35:05 am
85.14 EUR   -2.87%
05:14pPUMA : heats up the grid with Scuderia Ferrari collection...
PU
01/22PUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/22PUMA SE : Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA : heats up the grid with Scuderia Ferrari collection...

01/24/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Right from the start of Formula 1 in 1950 Ferrari has been firing up the engines battling competitors for the top spot. Since 2004 PUMA is part of the heritage of the most successful motorsport team in F1 history as supplier for race- and teamwear. The licensing partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and PUMA was recently renewed to presume the successful collaboration for another long-term contract. The collection made for Ferrari is inspired by the blurred colors of the racing car mixed up with the contours and shape of the bodywork. A blend of simple and bold elements combined with color to create contrasting graphics injects the portfolio with some remarkable characteristics. The range includes statement pieces like the Graphic Tee referring to the legacy of the Italian motorsport brand. The XTG line puts Scuderia Ferrari in the spotlight by stylish lettering on the apparel. The footwear portfolio is heating up the tarmac with innovations like the latest PUMA sole technology XETIC included in the PUMA x Ferrari RCT Xetic Forza.

Be part of a unique fuel driven legacy and get your PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari Collection Spring / Summer in PUMA and Ferrari stores and online on puma.com and the Ferraristore.com now.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 22:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUMA SE
05:14pPUMA : heats up the grid with Scuderia Ferrari collection...
PU
01/22PUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/22PUMA SE : Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
01/22THE DREAMER 2 : Puma releases j. cole's second signature...
PU
01/21PUMA : Change the game with the new puma ultra
PU
01/19ATTENTION FASHION REBELS : Puma has your dream sneakers
PU
01/14THE ART OF THE PROCESS : New collection from puma and...
PU
01/13PUMA : And peanuts bring an exciting new collection...
PU
01/13PUMA SE : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/11PUMA : And neymar jr. invite you into the world of future...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 212 M 6 343 M 6 343 M
Net income 2020 78,2 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net cash 2020 127 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2020 163x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 12 733 M 15 500 M 15 495 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 89,86 €
Last Close Price 85,14 €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-7.74%15 500
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED11.39%47 738
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION11.54%8 984
CROCS, INC.17.04%4 950
ALPARGATAS S.A.-3.67%4 063
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED10.16%3 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ