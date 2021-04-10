Log in
PUMA SE

(PUM)
PUMA  : A progressive addition to puma's rider family
PU
04/09PUMA SE  : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
04/09PUMA SE  : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
PUMA : A PROGRESSIVE ADDITION TO PUMA'S RIDER FAMILY

04/10/2021
The Wild Rider brings PUMA's selection of 'Futro' styles to the next level - referencing different decades, mixing them up and combining them with modern technologies and construction techniques. The Wild Rider pushes the Rider product language forward, evolving it with fresh layers of material and futuristic circles at the midsole.

Taking archive inspiration from the Easy Rider II OG, the design is a 'collage' of past and future melted together - which can be seen in the debossed concave holes on the midsole and a rubber midsole wrap with embossed studs. This silhouette brings a whole new dimension to the Rider family, featuring a nylon upper with suede and premium leather overlays, TPU details on the eyelet and heel, a terry towel lining, deco stitching on upper, and the signature Rider foam. Just the heel alone has a series of unique design finishes, like a formstrip that flows into a heel pull, 'Designed by PUMA' emblazoned across the back, and a hairy suede overlay. The back of heel also juts out from a futro inspired accent, further playing on the idea of motion that serves as inspiration for the shoe. Hints of vivid, almost industrial colors like royal blue to play with this idea of bringing together the past and the future.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
