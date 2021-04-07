PUMA : DUA LIPA'S FIRST SOLO CAMPAIGN WITH PUMA FOR THE RELEASE...

The Mayze is made for those who embrace the spotlight, on stage and off. In the campaign Lipa is captured in a backstage set up in a show-stopping look featuring a layered PUMA T7 track jacket with bikini top and fishnets, and later on the way to an on-stage moment in a vintage PUMA windbreaker over a PUMA dress and zebra tights. Each look speaks to Dua's styling vision and versatility of the Mayze sneaker.

'The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,' says Lipa.