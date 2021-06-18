PUMA : GET READY FOR THE SUMMER SOLSTICE WITH PUMA'S NEW...

Items in the Gloaming capsule blend in with the colors of the sky, using a gradient of pastel blue and pink hues in the designs. Sport staples like bra tops and biker shorts are paired with fashion-forward platforms for a capsule that's fresh and dreamy. Campaign images were shot during sunrise and sunset to capture the colorful inspiration.

The Cruise Rider Gloaming stands out with fun color blocking, a dynamic material mix, and a stacked outsole. A playful touch comes from the gradient laces. Campaign images showcase the style paired with tie dye socks and a custom manicure that mirrors the capsule's gradient design and includes PUMA branding.

The Gloaming capsule is part of PUMA's She Moves Us platform, which uses its top female brand ambassadors to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and to inspire other women around the world. To learn more, click here.

Step into the summer sky with the Gloaming capsule when it drops on June 21st on PUMA.com.