Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA : GET READY FOR THE SUMMER SOLSTICE WITH PUMA'S NEW...

06/18/2021 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Items in the Gloaming capsule blend in with the colors of the sky, using a gradient of pastel blue and pink hues in the designs. Sport staples like bra tops and biker shorts are paired with fashion-forward platforms for a capsule that's fresh and dreamy. Campaign images were shot during sunrise and sunset to capture the colorful inspiration.

The Cruise Rider Gloaming stands out with fun color blocking, a dynamic material mix, and a stacked outsole. A playful touch comes from the gradient laces. Campaign images showcase the style paired with tie dye socks and a custom manicure that mirrors the capsule's gradient design and includes PUMA branding.

The Gloaming capsule is part of PUMA's She Moves Us platform, which uses its top female brand ambassadors to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and to inspire other women around the world. To learn more, click here.

Step into the summer sky with the Gloaming capsule when it drops on June 21st on PUMA.com.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUMA SE
02:39aPUMA  : Get ready for the summer solstice with puma's new...
PU
02:17aMAKE HISTORY NOW : Puma x black fives limited-edition...
PU
06/17PUMA EXPLORATION  : Reports Discovery of Additional Quartz Veins, Visible Gold a..
MT
06/17PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY  : Expands Common Share Issuance Under Incentive Stock Option..
MT
06/16ONLY SEE GREAT : Antoine griezmann gives back to children...
PU
06/15INSIDER TRENDS : Puma Biotechnology Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/15PUMA SE  : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06/14PUMA  : together with Ferrari generate fusion of Sportscars...
PU
06/11INSIDER TRENDS : Puma Biotechnology Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Puma Biotechnology
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 107 M 7 280 M 7 280 M
Net income 2021 277 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 109 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 14 372 M 17 124 M 17 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 98,86 €
Last Close Price 96,08 €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE4.12%17 124
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION13.54%9 096
CROCS, INC.76.19%7 201
ALPARGATAS S.A.17.40%5 259
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED19.95%3 958
POU CHEN CORPORATION15.76%3 890