PUMA SE

PUMA SE

(PUM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA : KIDSUPER BRINGS CREATIVITY TO NEW LEVELS IN LATEST...

03/11/2021 | 03:10am EST
KidSuper Studios is a homegrown artist collective based in Brooklyn, New York. In 2021, this circle of creatives joins with PUMA for a second season, offering their unique perspectives for a series of unexpected collection pieces. Bringing KidSuper founder Colm Dillane's artwork to life, PUMA enters the crazy and colorful world of KidSuper, where classics are transformed into never-before-seen designs.

The PUMA x KidSuper Studios second collaboration boasts mix-and-match design elements, experimental prints, and challenges the conventional look of a sneaker. Hook and loop closures, decorative zig-zag stitching, and embroidered branding are complemented by raw edges for a purposefully unfinished look. Inspired by Dillane's unbridled love of football, campaign images were shot with his favorite team and recent Copa Libertadores champions, Brazilian club Palmeiras. PUMA sponsored athletes William, Gabriel Veron, Weverton and Renan serve as the models for the collection.


Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 891 M 7 026 M 7 026 M
Net income 2021 252 M 301 M 301 M
Net cash 2021 148 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,5x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 13 002 M 15 460 M 15 507 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,47 €
Last Close Price 86,92 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-5.98%15 460
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-1.22%42 284
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION12.50%8 900
CROCS, INC.22.60%5 084
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED16.48%3 904
ALPARGATAS S.A.-17.38%3 252
