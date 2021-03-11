PUMA : KIDSUPER BRINGS CREATIVITY TO NEW LEVELS IN LATEST...

KidSuper Studios is a homegrown artist collective based in Brooklyn, New York. In 2021, this circle of creatives joins with PUMA for a second season, offering their unique perspectives for a series of unexpected collection pieces. Bringing KidSuper founder Colm Dillane's artwork to life, PUMA enters the crazy and colorful world of KidSuper, where classics are transformed into never-before-seen designs.

The PUMA x KidSuper Studios second collaboration boasts mix-and-match design elements, experimental prints, and challenges the conventional look of a sneaker. Hook and loop closures, decorative zig-zag stitching, and embroidered branding are complemented by raw edges for a purposefully unfinished look. Inspired by Dillane's unbridled love of football, campaign images were shot with his favorite team and recent Copa Libertadores champions, Brazilian club Palmeiras. PUMA sponsored athletes William, Gabriel Veron, Weverton and Renan serve as the models for the collection.