PUMA : is reviving iconic Porsche RSR by launching the...

Brave, confident, and joyful describes the attitude of the collection the very best. PUMA is sticking to its heritage inspired Porsche Legacy philosophy by highlighting the era of the Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 during the International Race Of Champions. The paint of the cars is more than aesthetics. It´s nostalgia, uniqueness and memorability at the same time. PUMA has adapted those impactful colors to the collection, coming in orange, blue, red and yellow. The apparel collection embraces timeless, sleek and simple silhouettes ranging from jacket and hoodies to pants and tees. The bold graphics of Porsche 911 are consistently featured on every item of the collection. Big and striking pockets on jacket, hoodie and pants provide the line additional jaw-dropping elements.