PUMA SE

PUMA SE

(PUM)
03/09 10:38:32 am
87.74 EUR   +3.61%
PUMA  : is reviving iconic Porsche RSR by launching the...
03/05ITALIAN CRAFTSMANSHIP MEETS MOTORSPORT : The puma x...
03/04PUMA  : Light up the game with the puma ultra sl 21
PUMA : is reviving iconic Porsche RSR by launching the...

03/09/2021 | 10:21am EST
Brave, confident, and joyful describes the attitude of the collection the very best. PUMA is sticking to its heritage inspired Porsche Legacy philosophy by highlighting the era of the Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 during the International Race Of Champions. The paint of the cars is more than aesthetics. It´s nostalgia, uniqueness and memorability at the same time. PUMA has adapted those impactful colors to the collection, coming in orange, blue, red and yellow. The apparel collection embraces timeless, sleek and simple silhouettes ranging from jacket and hoodies to pants and tees. The bold graphics of Porsche 911 are consistently featured on every item of the collection. Big and striking pockets on jacket, hoodie and pants provide the line additional jaw-dropping elements.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 892 M 7 010 M 7 010 M
Net income 2021 252 M 300 M 300 M
Net cash 2021 147 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 12 667 M 15 024 M 15 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,47 €
Last Close Price 84,68 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-8.24%15 024
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-7.08%39 733
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION10.53%8 929
CROCS, INC.20.40%4 937
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED12.89%3 779
POU CHEN CORPORATION-2.87%3 184
