PUMA : welcomes NHL All-Star Leon Draisaitl as brand...

Draisaitl is one of the NHL's most successful players of his generation. In the 2019/20 season, Draisaitl firmly left his mark on the sport by becoming the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy for scoring the most points and also being named the most valuable and most outstanding player in the NHL that year. He was also voted athlete of the year in Germany in 2020.

'Joining the PUMA Family as the first NHL player is something very special,' said Leon Draisaitl. 'PUMA has teamed up with many great athletes such as Usain Bolt and Neymar Jr. and I'm excited to be part of this group.'

'Leon is a is a global star in one of the fastest and toughest sports,' said PUMA Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Gulden. 'His performance, attitude and personality make him a perfect fit for PUMA!'

Draisaitl will wear PUMA's training products including FUSE and Cloudspun apparel.