    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
06/22 08:46:30 am
96.41 EUR   +0.30%
PUMA : welcomes NHL All-Star Leon Draisaitl as brand...

06/22/2021 | 08:33am EDT
Draisaitl is one of the NHL's most successful players of his generation. In the 2019/20 season, Draisaitl firmly left his mark on the sport by becoming the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy for scoring the most points and also being named the most valuable and most outstanding player in the NHL that year. He was also voted athlete of the year in Germany in 2020.

'Joining the PUMA Family as the first NHL player is something very special,' said Leon Draisaitl. 'PUMA has teamed up with many great athletes such as Usain Bolt and Neymar Jr. and I'm excited to be part of this group.'

'Leon is a is a global star in one of the fastest and toughest sports,' said PUMA Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Gulden. 'His performance, attitude and personality make him a perfect fit for PUMA!'

Draisaitl will wear PUMA's training products including FUSE and Cloudspun apparel.

Puma SE published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 107 M 7 257 M 7 257 M
Net income 2021 277 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2021 109 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 14 378 M 17 129 M 17 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 98,86 €
Last Close Price 96,12 €
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
PUMA SE4.16%17 129
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION17.41%9 365
CROCS, INC.71.47%7 008
ALPARGATAS S.A.17.19%5 300
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED20.20%3 878
POU CHEN CORPORATION15.45%3 785