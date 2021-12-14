PUMA : pays homage to Max Verstappen's first Formula...

PUMA is the official supplier of Red Bull Racing Honda Team since 2010. After four consecutive titles of Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013, Max Verstappen now brings home the fifth Drivers' title in PUMA race gear since the collaboration started. The PUMA family congratulates Max and the entire Red Bull Racing Honda Team for this outstanding success.
