PUMA : pays homage to Max Verstappen's first Formula...

PUMA is the official supplier of Red Bull Racing Honda Team since 2010. After four consecutive titles of Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013, Max Verstappen now brings home the fifth Drivers' title in PUMA race gear since the collaboration started. The PUMA family congratulates Max and the entire Red Bull Racing Honda Team for this outstanding success.

Puma SE published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 650 M 7 524 M 7 524 M
Net income 2021 300 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2021 195 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,7x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 15 818 M 17 864 M 17 899 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 60,8%
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE14.60%17 864
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION35.93%10 385
CROCS, INC.150.41%9 234
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 268
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED58.73%4 229
ALPARGATAS S.A.-5.36%3 707