  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:51:31 pm EDT
75.51 EUR   +3.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA : signs multi-year deal with Brazilian Athletics...

04/08/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
"We are very proud to partner up with the Brazilian Confederation of Athletics, which is the first time ever that PUMA sponsors a Brazilian national sports team, so it will be a landmark." said Fabio Kadow, Marketing Director PUMA Brazil. "Their successful track record in world class athletics, with 19 Olympic medals, makes this partnership a perfect fit for PUMA."

"Partnering with PUMA is a huge responsibility for us and a source of great pride", said Wlamir Motta Campos, CBAt´s president. "I'm sure the athletics community will embrace PUMA, because we're talking about a product of excellence, a fantastic technology that will help the performance of our athletes."

PUMA has a long and rich history in Track & Field, having sponsored the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association since 2002. The brand also kits out several national federations including Cuba, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Norway, Switzerland, Portugal and South Africa. Individual PUMA sponsored athletes include World Champion 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, pole vault star Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, long distance runner and Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, and triple jumpers Patricia Marmona and Will Claye.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 699 M 8 395 M 8 395 M
Net income 2022 415 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2022 301 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 10 966 M 11 927 M 11 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 16 125
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart PUMA SE
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 73,30 €
Average target price 108,20 €
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-31.81%11 957
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-26.85%7 300
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-11.61%5 986
CROCS, INC.-43.71%4 418
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-11.98%3 778
BATA INDIA LIMITED4.72%3 321