PUMA : signs multi-year deal with Brazilian Athletics...

"We are very proud to partner up with the Brazilian Confederation of Athletics, which is the first time ever that PUMA sponsors a Brazilian national sports team, so it will be a landmark." said Fabio Kadow, Marketing Director PUMA Brazil. "Their successful track record in world class athletics, with 19 Olympic medals, makes this partnership a perfect fit for PUMA."

"Partnering with PUMA is a huge responsibility for us and a source of great pride", said Wlamir Motta Campos, CBAt´s president. "I'm sure the athletics community will embrace PUMA, because we're talking about a product of excellence, a fantastic technology that will help the performance of our athletes."

PUMA has a long and rich history in Track & Field, having sponsored the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association since 2002. The brand also kits out several national federations including Cuba, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Norway, Switzerland, Portugal and South Africa. Individual PUMA sponsored athletes include World Champion 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, pole vault star Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, long distance runner and Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, and triple jumpers Patricia Marmona and Will Claye.