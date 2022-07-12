Padel Meets Chess. PUMA Ambassador Momo González and Magnus Carlsen Talk About the Importance of Staying Focused in Their Sport

“Finding the right moment to strike is important”

Professional Padel Player Jerónimo “Momo” González and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen challenge themselves by entering each other’s worlds. In an interview with Sports company PUMA, the two athletes speak about the importance of staying focused in both Padel and Chess before they get into a 1:1 Padel game.

About the importance of staying focused in their respective sport, Momo says: “The little secret to play well, is to play calmly and to avoid mistakes that push you down”. For Magnus it is the same thing in chess: “When you make a mistake, you make another, then another and then you calm down. But then it's too late. I try to stay focused and never become too emotional.”

For Momo Chess and Padel has some other similarities: “Padel is not just hitting a ball hard and winning the point. In the end, you are always looking for the rival's weak points, that the next ball comes a little bit more comfortable for you.” And Magnus adds: “Controlling the right areas and positioning yourself correctly are also similarities. But, most of all, finding the right moment to strike is important.”

Both PUMA Ambassadors share their points of view on the social factor of Padel: “I think Padel is a very social sport. Four friends can get together to have a good time, to enjoy themselves. That’s something that not all sports have”, Momo says. And Magnus thinks that too: “I played some squash and some tennis before, but Padel just feels a bit more social. I started playing this year as an amateur and many of my friends also found it fun and enjoyable.”

Momo and Magnus agree on the great support PUMA is providing them. “PUMA’s return to Padel has been more than outstanding. All their equipment is very good and I’m very happy that they have trusted me to grow with them”, Momo comments. Magnus is also highly satisfied by the products and the PUMA Family he recently joined: “I like their clothes and I think their shoes are awesome. And of course, the people, it’s a very good team.”

