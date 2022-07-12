Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
10:29 2022-07-12 am EDT
63.81 EUR   -2.07%
10:19aPadel Meets Chess. PUMA Ambassador Momo González and Magnus Carlsen Talk About the Importance of Staying Focused in Their Sport
BU
07/07Carbios, PUMA To Co-develop Solutions For Recyclability, Circularity Of Textile Products
MT
07/06Carbios, On, Patagonia, PUMA and Salomon Team Up to Advance Circularity in the Textile Industry
CI
Padel Meets Chess. PUMA Ambassador Momo González and Magnus Carlsen Talk About the Importance of Staying Focused in Their Sport

07/12/2022 | 10:19am EDT
“Finding the right moment to strike is important”

Professional Padel Player Jerónimo “Momo” González and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen challenge themselves by entering each other’s worlds. In an interview with Sports company PUMA, the two athletes speak about the importance of staying focused in both Padel and Chess before they get into a 1:1 Padel game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005809/en/

Professional Padel Player Jerónimo “Momo” González and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen challenge themselves by entering each other’s worlds. (Photo: Business Wire)

Professional Padel Player Jerónimo “Momo” González and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen challenge themselves by entering each other’s worlds. (Photo: Business Wire)

About the importance of staying focused in their respective sport, Momo says: “The little secret to play well, is to play calmly and to avoid mistakes that push you down”. For Magnus it is the same thing in chess: “When you make a mistake, you make another, then another and then you calm down. But then it's too late. I try to stay focused and never become too emotional.”

For Momo Chess and Padel has some other similarities: “Padel is not just hitting a ball hard and winning the point. In the end, you are always looking for the rival's weak points, that the next ball comes a little bit more comfortable for you.” And Magnus adds: “Controlling the right areas and positioning yourself correctly are also similarities. But, most of all, finding the right moment to strike is important.”

Both PUMA Ambassadors share their points of view on the social factor of Padel: “I think Padel is a very social sport. Four friends can get together to have a good time, to enjoy themselves. That’s something that not all sports have”, Momo says. And Magnus thinks that too: “I played some squash and some tennis before, but Padel just feels a bit more social. I started playing this year as an amateur and many of my friends also found it fun and enjoyable.”

Momo and Magnus agree on the great support PUMA is providing them. “PUMA’s return to Padel has been more than outstanding. All their equipment is very good and I’m very happy that they have trusted me to grow with them”, Momo comments. Magnus is also highly satisfied by the products and the PUMA Family he recently joined: “I like their clothes and I think their shoes are awesome. And of course, the people, it’s a very good team.”

To watch the full interview with Momo González and Magnus Carlsen, please click HERE.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany


© Business Wire 2022
