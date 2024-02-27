Puma: 14% decline in annual net income
The German sporting goods supplier posted sales of 8.6 billion euros, up 1.6% on a reported basis and 6.6% excluding currency effects, 'driven by continued brand momentum and robust demand for its products'.
A dividend of 0.82 euros per share will be proposed in respect of 2023. For 2024, Puma anticipates sales growth excluding currency effects 'in the mid-single-digit range', as well as EBIT of between €620 and €700 million.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction