For fiscal year 2023, Puma reports a 13.7% decline in net income to 305 million euros, or 2.03 euros per share, and a 3% drop in operating income (EBIT) to 622 million euros, in line with guidance (590 to 670 million).

The German sporting goods supplier posted sales of 8.6 billion euros, up 1.6% on a reported basis and 6.6% excluding currency effects, 'driven by continued brand momentum and robust demand for its products'.

A dividend of 0.82 euros per share will be proposed in respect of 2023. For 2024, Puma anticipates sales growth excluding currency effects 'in the mid-single-digit range', as well as EBIT of between €620 and €700 million.

