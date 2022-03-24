Puma : BLAZE OF GLORY REVERSE CLASSICS

In 2006, PUMA expanded the TRINOMIC family with the Blaze of Glory, inspired by the ground-breaking PUMA DISC Blaze style from the 1990s, this time, with laces. It was one of the most padded and plush versions of the TRINOMIC cushioning ever produced, designed with a unique new upper, signature cage lacing system, and comfortable sock construction. Today we bring the style back, restored in its original glory. The Blaze of Glory Reverse Classics pack features color combinations inspired by previous Blaze of Glory releases in a mix of mesh and leather on the upper. The shoe maintains original design features like the sock construction, TPU window, iconic TRINOMIC logo on the midsole, and tech on the outsole.

The Blaze of Glory Reverse Classics pack drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on March 24th.