    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
Puma : BLAZE OF GLORY REVERSE CLASSICS

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
In 2006, PUMA expanded the TRINOMIC family with the Blaze of Glory, inspired by the ground-breaking PUMA DISC Blaze style from the 1990s, this time, with laces. It was one of the most padded and plush versions of the TRINOMIC cushioning ever produced, designed with a unique new upper, signature cage lacing system, and comfortable sock construction. Today we bring the style back, restored in its original glory. The Blaze of Glory Reverse Classics pack features color combinations inspired by previous Blaze of Glory releases in a mix of mesh and leather on the upper. The shoe maintains original design features like the sock construction, TPU window, iconic TRINOMIC logo on the midsole, and tech on the outsole.

The Blaze of Glory Reverse Classics pack drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on March 24th.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 680 M 8 450 M 8 450 M
Net income 2022 415 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2022 302 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 11 562 M 12 720 M 12 720 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 16 125
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 77,28 €
Average target price 109,30 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-28.11%12 720
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-26.45%7 340
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-8.27%6 212
CROCS, INC.-38.26%4 845
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-19.60%3 427
POU CHEN CORPORATION-4.83%3 249