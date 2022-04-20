Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 05:16:01 am EDT
75.89 EUR   +0.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Puma : MUSIC AND SPORT COLLIDE FOR LATEST PUMA X BUTTER GOODS...

04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Striking graphic co-branding, and retro inspired colorways on the apparel create a standout offering of both classic streetwear and bold, statement looks. One of the most attention-grabbing pieces in the collection is the Polo, arriving in two colorways with a large athlete graphic on the front over a graphic all over print. For a more toned back look, there are items like co-branded hoodies and graphic tees along with accessory staples like a tote, cap, and flatbrim cap.

Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods exists in a place where skateboarding and music collide and inspired by the different counter cultures that were born through those movements.

The PUMA x BUTTER GOODS collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on April 23rd.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 725 M 8 339 M 8 339 M
Net income 2022 413 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2022 239 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 11 286 M 12 183 M 12 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 125
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 75,44 €
Average target price 107,45 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-29.82%12 183
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.56%12 587
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-20.73%7 910
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-4.33%6 633
CROCS, INC.-39.40%4 756
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-16.52%3 560