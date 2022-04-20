Puma : MUSIC AND SPORT COLLIDE FOR LATEST PUMA X BUTTER GOODS...

Striking graphic co-branding, and retro inspired colorways on the apparel create a standout offering of both classic streetwear and bold, statement looks. One of the most attention-grabbing pieces in the collection is the Polo, arriving in two colorways with a large athlete graphic on the front over a graphic all over print. For a more toned back look, there are items like co-branded hoodies and graphic tees along with accessory staples like a tote, cap, and flatbrim cap.
Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods exists in a place where skateboarding and music collide and inspired by the different counter cultures that were born through those movements.
The PUMA x BUTTER GOODS collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on April 23rd.
Disclaimer
Puma SE published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.