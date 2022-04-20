Puma : MUSIC AND SPORT COLLIDE FOR LATEST PUMA X BUTTER GOODS...

Striking graphic co-branding, and retro inspired colorways on the apparel create a standout offering of both classic streetwear and bold, statement looks. One of the most attention-grabbing pieces in the collection is the Polo, arriving in two colorways with a large athlete graphic on the front over a graphic all over print. For a more toned back look, there are items like co-branded hoodies and graphic tees along with accessory staples like a tote, cap, and flatbrim cap.

Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods exists in a place where skateboarding and music collide and inspired by the different counter cultures that were born through those movements.

The PUMA x BUTTER GOODS collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on April 23rd.