Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/17 02:03:57 pm EDT
76.64 EUR   +0.45%
01:41pPUMA : Play wild and unleash your inner animal with the future...
PU
06:11aPUMA : Introduces aditi shah as the newest train puma...
PU
03/16INSIDER SELL : Axcelis Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Puma : PLAY WILD AND UNLEASH YOUR INNER ANIMAL WITH THE FUTURE...

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A feature retained from the previous model is the Dynamic Motion System outsole designed for optimal traction. The super lightweight PEBA tooling system, with its eye-catching Z-shaped soleplate reduces weight and provides a solid base to generate devastating accelerations, movements and skills in all directions.

"The most eye-catching feature of the new boot is the evolution of the FUZIONFIT+," said Florian Nemetz, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Footwear. "The FUZIONFIT+ compression technology has become very popular amongst our players because the adaptive fit provides the optimal lock-down feeling in the boots. Player and consumer feedback has helped us to evolve the technology and to enhance the player's ability to perform a wide range of multi-directional movements. New this year, we have developed Advanced Creator Zones to provide increased grip and softness in the forefoot, which was another key insight from our players. This provides greater control and touch benefits essential for dynamic players."

"The team have really taken things to the next level with the new FUTURE Z" said Neymar Jr. "The FUZIONFIT+ now extends to the top of the foot and the compression is perfectly balanced allowing me to feel comfortable and move freely. The boot feels like an extension of my foot allowing me to play without restrictions. This is key to the way I play."

The FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition will be worn by Neymar Jr., Dzsenifer Marozsán, James Maddison, Luis Suárez and Eugénie Le Sommer.

The PUMA FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition and the blackout FUTURE Z 1.3 Eclipse edition are available from March 17th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, specialist football accounts and at leading football retailers worldwide.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUMA SE
01:41pPUMA : Play wild and unleash your inner animal with the future...
PU
06:11aPUMA : Introduces aditi shah as the newest train puma...
PU
03/16INSIDER SELL : Axcelis Technologies
MT
03/15PUMA : Formula One Driver George Russell becomes a PUMA ambassador
PU
03/15PUMA SE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/15PUMA SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/14Ford Motor to Introduce Seven New Electric Vehicles in Europe by 2024, to Build EV Batt..
MT
03/14Ford Plans to Introduce Seven New EV Models in Europe, Signs MoU for Battery Production..
MT
03/14Ford to sell Romanian plant to Turkish JV
RE
03/14Ford to Release New Electric Cars in Europe by 2024
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 689 M 8 462 M 8 462 M
Net income 2022 416 M 458 M 458 M
Net Debt 2022 302 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 11 415 M 12 562 M 12 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 16 125
Free-Float -
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 76,30 €
Average target price 109,85 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-29.02%12 562
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-24.78%7 506
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-10.02%6 094
CROCS, INC.-39.60%4 740
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-14.27%3 760
BATA INDIA LIMITED3.68%3 224