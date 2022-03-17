Puma : PLAY WILD AND UNLEASH YOUR INNER ANIMAL WITH THE FUTURE...

A feature retained from the previous model is the Dynamic Motion System outsole designed for optimal traction. The super lightweight PEBA tooling system, with its eye-catching Z-shaped soleplate reduces weight and provides a solid base to generate devastating accelerations, movements and skills in all directions.

"The most eye-catching feature of the new boot is the evolution of the FUZIONFIT+," said Florian Nemetz, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Footwear. "The FUZIONFIT+ compression technology has become very popular amongst our players because the adaptive fit provides the optimal lock-down feeling in the boots. Player and consumer feedback has helped us to evolve the technology and to enhance the player's ability to perform a wide range of multi-directional movements. New this year, we have developed Advanced Creator Zones to provide increased grip and softness in the forefoot, which was another key insight from our players. This provides greater control and touch benefits essential for dynamic players."

"The team have really taken things to the next level with the new FUTURE Z" said Neymar Jr. "The FUZIONFIT+ now extends to the top of the foot and the compression is perfectly balanced allowing me to feel comfortable and move freely. The boot feels like an extension of my foot allowing me to play without restrictions. This is key to the way I play."

The FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition will be worn by Neymar Jr., Dzsenifer Marozsán, James Maddison, Luis Suárez and Eugénie Le Sommer.

The PUMA FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition and the blackout FUTURE Z 1.3 Eclipse edition are available from March 17th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, specialist football accounts and at leading football retailers worldwide.