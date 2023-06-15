Advanced search
Puma VCT 13 sees NAV fall as holdings marked down

06/15/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
Puma VCT 13 PLC - London based venture capital trust that invests in growing businesses with experienced management teams - Says net asset value per share at February 28, its year-end, was 133.05 pence, down from 143.53p a year ago. Says decrease was due to three of the firm's holdings being marked down in value. Says pretax profit for the year was GBP2.7 million, down 71% from GBP9.3 million a year ago. Declares no final dividend, noting an interim dividend of 5.5p per share. Looking ahead, the company says it is confident in making progress on on its investment strategy.

Current stock price: 127.50 pence

12-month change: up 11%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 8 978 M 9 742 M 9 742 M
Net income 2023 362 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2023 847 M 919 M 919 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 7 743 M 8 401 M 8 401 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 66,7%
