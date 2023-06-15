Puma VCT 13 sees NAV fall as holdings marked down

Puma VCT 13 PLC - London based venture capital trust that invests in growing businesses with experienced management teams - Says net asset value per share at February 28, its year-end, was 133.05 pence, down from 143.53p a year ago. Says decrease was due to three of the firm's holdings being marked down in value. Says pretax profit for the year was GBP2.7 million, down 71% from GBP9.3 million a year ago. Declares no final dividend, noting an interim dividend of 5.5p per share. Looking ahead, the company says it is confident in making progress on on its investment strategy.

Current stock price: 127.50 pence

12-month change: up 11%

