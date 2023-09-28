HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Franconian sporting goods manufacturer Puma will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Thursday with international sports stars from the past decades. Among others, sprint icon Merlene Ottey (Jamaica), British sprinter Linford Christie, two-time Olympic long jump champion Heike Drechsler as well as ex-tennis player Boris Becker and local hero ex-footballer Lothar Matthäus are expected at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

After a dispute with his brother Adolf Dassler(Adidas), company founder Rudolf Dassler set up his own sports shoe factory and was entered in the commercial register under the company name Puma on October 1, 1948. From its post-war beginnings, the company developed into a global corporation. Last year, Puma turned over 8.5 billion euros./dm/DP/zb