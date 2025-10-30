Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 4.3% to €5,973.9m, with declines in all regions and product divisions.



Reported EBIT amounted to -€10.7m (compared to €513.2m in the first nine months of 2024) and the EBIT margin to -0.2% (compared to 7.9%).



The net loss amounted to €308.9m (compared with a net profit of €257.1m for the first nine months of 2024) and earnings per share were €2.09 (compared with €1.72).



Currency-adjusted sales declined by 10.4% to €1,955.7m in the third quarter. Currencies, particularly the US dollar and the Argentine peso, had a negative impact, reducing sales in euros by approximately €125m. As a result, reported sales declined by 15.3% in Q3 2025.



Adjusted EBIT, excluding non-recurring costs, declined to €39.5m (compared to €237.0m in Q3 2024) due to lower sales and a lower gross profit margin.



Reported EBIT amounted to €29.4m (compared to €237.0m in Q3 2024), corresponding to a reported EBIT margin of 1.5% (compared to 10.3%).



The net loss amounted to €62.3m (compared to a net profit of €127.8m in Q3 2024) and earnings per share to €0.42 (compared to €0.86).



Puma confirms its outlook for the full year 2025. Revenue adjusted for currency effects is expected to decline by a double-digit percentage, with an EBIT loss and capital expenditure of around €250m.