(new: further analyst commentary, quarterly figures and industry aspect)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Puma gained on Wednesday. Most recently, they were the second-largest gainer in the MDax behind Hochtief, up 2.2 percent to 57.50 euros. Puma thus continued the recovery rally that began in early June and took the shares from below 44 euros to just under 60 euros.

In the second quarter, Puma's earnings rose by almost six percent to 2.1 billion euros; adjusted for currency effects, the increase was a good eleven percent. Growth was driven by the European region EMEA and the continuing recovery in Greater China. In North America, however, profits fell in the wake of discount-driven wholesaling. Puma reiterated its outlook for the current year, while leaving itself room to improve.

"The company remains on track to meet its full-year targets," wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane. Following competitor Adidas' figures, he said it was good to see that Puma had done better than expected on sales - even if that was partly due to price discounts.

"The strong currency-adjusted growth in the EMEA and Asia regions should impress the capital market," wrote analyst Thoams Maul of DZ Bank. The expert also took a positive view of the decline in inventories. These were only around eight percent above the previous year's level, and Puma had succeeded in achieving the normalization it was aiming for.

Weak growth data from the French luxury giant LVMH from the previous evening did not burden Puma. The situation was different for Hugo Boss and Adidas. These fell by just over one percent each, while LVMH fell by four percent in Paris./bek/nas/jha/