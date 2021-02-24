Log in
PUMA SE

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Puma : forecasts strong rebound from end of second quarter

02/24/2021 | 02:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma said on Wednesday it expects a heavy impact on its results from lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic through the end of the second quarter, but said it sees strong improvements after that.

"We do expect the negative impact to continue through the first and parts of the second quarter, but expect to see an improvement in the second half of the year," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.

For the full year, it expects at least a moderate increase in sales in constant currency, with an upside potential, and a significant improvement compared with 2020 for both its operating and net profit.

Fourth-quarter sales rose by a currency-adjusted 9.1% to 1.52 billion euros ($1.85 billion) and operating profit by 14.6% to 63 million euros, meeting average analyst forecasts for 1.52 billion and 62 million euros respectively.

Puma said growth in the fourth quarter was driven by Greater China and its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, despite lockdowns in Europe, noting that about half of the stores selling its products in Europe are still closed today.

Rival Nike in December raised its full-year sales forecast after COVID-wary shoppers demanding outdoor sportswear drove its third consecutive surge in online sales.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 229 M 6 351 M 6 351 M
Net income 2020 84,6 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 158x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 13 035 M 15 850 M 15 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-4.72%15 850
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED9.11%47 695
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION13.10%9 241
CROCS, INC.32.68%5 612
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED6.69%3 559
ALPARGATAS S.A.-16.67%3 542
