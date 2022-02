Puma, which already published preliminary results for 2021 last month, said it expects 2022 operating earnings to come in at 600 million to 700 million euros ($679 million-$792 million) and net earnings to improve correspondingly.

However, it said inflationary pressure due to higher freight costs and raw material prices, as well as operating constraints due to COVID-19, would weigh on profitability in 2022.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

