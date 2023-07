July 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday said its second-quarter sales grew by 11%, slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted by China sales and resilient Europe.

Its sales were 2.12 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in the quarter, up from 2 billion a year earlier and slightly above the 2.05 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)