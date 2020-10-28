Log in
Xetra  >  Puma SE    PUM   DE0006969603

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 03:49:49 am
75.36 EUR   -5.26%
Puma reports strong rebound in Americas and Europe

10/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma reported a strong rebound in third-quarter sales in the Americas and Europe as stores reopened after coronavirus lockdowns and online sales boomed, helped by people exercising more during the pandemic.

Puma said sales rose by a currency-adjusted 13% to 1.58 billion euros ($1.87 billion) and operating profit by 17% to 190 million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 1.56 billion and 174 million euros respectively.

Sales jumped 20.7% in the Americas and 17.7% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, with categories such as basketball, motorsport, golf and team sports showing the highest growth rates.

However, Puma noted that consumer sentiment was turning negative again as coronavirus infections rise and said it could not provide a reliable outlook for the full year despite its optimism on medium and long-term perspectives.

Nike Inc, the world's largest sports athletic shoe manufacturer, last month reported quarterly profit and revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates. ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.09% 480.51 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
NIKE, INC. -0.30% 127.99 Delayed Quote.26.34%
PUMA SE 0.15% 79.54 Delayed Quote.16.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.15% 158.6 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 187 M 6 106 M 6 106 M
Net income 2020 73,4 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net cash 2020 116 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2020 162x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 11 896 M 14 078 M 14 003 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 676
Free-Float 54,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE16.37%14 078
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED22.08%30 207
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION55.18%7 336
ALPARGATAS S.A.29.01%4 135
CROCS, INC.30.87%3 524
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-41.83%2 803
