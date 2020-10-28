Puma reports strong rebound in Americas and Europe

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma
reported a strong rebound in third-quarter sales in
the Americas and Europe as stores reopened after coronavirus
lockdowns and online sales boomed, helped by people exercising
more during the pandemic.
Puma said sales rose by a currency-adjusted 13% to 1.58
billion euros ($1.87 billion) and operating profit by 17% to 190
million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 1.56
billion and 174 million euros respectively.
Sales jumped 20.7% in the Americas and 17.7% in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa region, with categories such as
basketball, motorsport, golf and team sports showing the highest
growth rates.
However, Puma noted that consumer sentiment was turning
negative again as coronavirus infections rise and said it could
not provide a reliable outlook for the full year despite its
optimism on medium and long-term perspectives.
Nike Inc, the world's largest sports athletic shoe
manufacturer, last month reported quarterly profit and revenue
ahead of Wall Street estimates.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson
Editing by David Goodman)