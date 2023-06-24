The Russian president said he would do everything to protect the country, and that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.
Putin calls Wagner mutiny 'treason' in TV address
Today at 06:45 am
STORY: Putin said in his address: "We won't let it repeat (a civil war). We will protect our people and our statehood from any threats including treason from the inside. What we are facing now is treason. Unreasonable ambitions and personal interests lead to treachery, state treason and betrayal of own people and the common cause which Wagner fighters and commanders fought for and died for alongside our units and brigades."
