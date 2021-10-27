Quarterly statement Q3 2021

Sales increased by 20.4% (ca) to € 1,900.4 million (+20.0% reported). The Americas reported the strongest growth of 31.2% (ca), driven by continued high demand for the PUMA brand in the North American and Latin American markets. EMEA recorded growth of 22.3% (ca), which was driven by strong demand in Europe and emerging markets such as Russia, Turkey and South Africa. Asia/Pacific grew 1.7% (ca) despite a difficult market environment in Greater China and COVID-19 related lockdowns in markets such as Japan, South East Asia and Australia. In terms of product divisions, Footwear was up by 21.6% (ca), based on continued strong demand for our Performance and Sportstyle categories. Apparel (+21.3% ca) and Accessories (+15.2% ca) also showed double-digit growth in the third quarter of 2021.Compared to the third quarter of 2019, total sales were up 35.4% (ca).

PUMA's Wholesale business grew by 22.6% (ca) to € 1,470.5 million and the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business increased by 13.3% (ca) to € 429.9 million, with growth across owned & operated retail stores (+18.0% ca) and e-commerce (+4.0% ca). In line with our strategy to be a good and reliable partner for our wholesale accounts, we continued to prioritize them when supply was limited.

The gross profit margin in the third quarter improved by 40 basis points to 47.4% (Q3 2020: 47.0% / Q3 2019: 49.7%). The improvement in gross profit margin was driven by better sell-through and less promotional activity, while currency, geographical and channel mix effects as well as higher freight rates had a negative impact.

Operating expenses (OPEX) increased by 21.2% to € 678.0 million (Q3 2020: € 559.6 million / Q3 2019: € 578.5 million) as a result of higher marketing expenses, more retail stores operating as well as higher sales-related distribution and warehousing costs. PUMA continued to face operating inefficiencies especially in our supply chain in the third quarter due to COVID-19. Consequently, the OPEX ratio increased from 35.3% in the third quarter of 2020 to 35.7% in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2019: 39.2%).The operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter increased to € 228.9 million (Q3 2020:€ 189.5 million / Q3 2019: € 162.2 million) due to strong sales growth, improved gross profit margin and continued OPEX control. This resulted in an EBIT margin of 12.0% in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020: 12.0% / Q3 2019: 11.0%).

Net earnings increased from € 113.6 million to € 143.8 million and earnings per share improved from € 0.76 in the third quarter of 2020 to € 0.96 in the third quarter of 2021.