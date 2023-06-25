STORY: Police searching for British actor Julian Sands said on Saturday (June 24) hikers have found human remains near where he was reported missing on Southern California's Mount Baldy.

Authorities said the 65-year-old actor was reported missing in January.

He'd gone hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The area, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is a popular destination for hikers.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they expected to get the identification of the remains next week.

The sheriff's department said a search was immediately initiated in the area, but ground teams were pulled out soon afterwards due to avalanche risks and poor trail conditions.

Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a Hollywood career after the success of the 1985 film "A Room with a View."

Other film credits include roles in "Warlock", "Arachnophobia" and "Leaving Las Vegas."