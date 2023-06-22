NAIROBI (Reuters) - Rwanda and international development banks plan to raise an extra 300 million euros ($328.86 million) to help the country adapt to a changing climate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

In April, the IMF said it had allowed for a disbursement of $98.6 million of an initial $319 million.

It said on Thursday, the new support would build on that and the Rwandan government's fund-raising efforts would be helped by France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The proceeds will help businesses in Rwanda to access green financing and develop policies aimed at tackling climate change, the IMF said.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

