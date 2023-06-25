It was not immediately clear how severe the injuries were, the police added.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Several people were injured on Sunday in a roller coaster accident at an amusement park in Swedish capital Stockholm, police said.
It was not immediately clear how severe the injuries were, the police added.
(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by David Goodman)
