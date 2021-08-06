Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings

08/06/2021 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk announced it had bought two e-commerce companies on Friday and said more acquisitions were coming soon as the world's biggest container shipping line boosts its bet on land-based services.

Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, aims to expand its land-based logistics services, hoping to gain a larger share of the supply chain from existing shipping clients such as Puma and Walmart.

It bought Visible Supply Chain Management and B2C Europe, both specialised in e-commerce, for a combined enterprise value of $924 million, Maersk said.

"It won't be long before we have a logistics business with (annual) revenues of $10 billion with these two acquisitions," Chief Executive Soren Skou told reporters.

While container shipping, which accounted for 73% of revenue last year, will continue to be at the centre of the company, land-based services such as shipments from factories, customs services and warehousing will be its growth engine.

Skou said more acquisitions were expected in the coming quarters, adding that it was in particular looking at small to mid-sized companies within air freight, warehousing and distribution in Latin America and Europe.

Maersk on Friday also confirmed a 60% jump in second-quarter revenue and a more than tripling of its quarterly core profit announced in a preliminary trading statement earlier this week, when it raised its 2021 profit outlook.

The pandemic has prompted shortages of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of very high consumer spending which has sent freight rates to record levels.

"The results benefited both from the exceptional circumstances in Ocean, where congestion and bottlenecks continued to drive up rates, and from solid progress in executing on our strategic transformation," CEO Soren Skou said.

"The outlook for the third quarter is strong and we expect that the current momentum in Ocean will continue into the fourth quarter," he said.

Its shares, which are up around 30% this year, traded flat on Friday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUMA SE
03:06aPUMA : to Sue AFN for Breach of Contract
AQ
02:53aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after stro..
RE
02:06aPUMA : Nigerians React As Puma Terminates $2.7m Sponsorship Deal With AFN
AQ
08/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Earnings Flash (PBYI) PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY Reports Q2 EPS $0...
MT
08/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Earnings Flash (PBYI) PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY Posts Q2 Revenue $..
MT
08/05PUMA EXPLORATION : up 6.1% as It Looks to Raise C$1.6 Million in a Private Place..
MT
08/05EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Puma Biotech Inc, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 16..
MT
08/05PUMA : Terminates Sponsorship, Licensing Deal With AFN
AQ
08/05Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures
RE
08/05PUMA : Terminates Its Four-Year Contract With Gusau's AFN
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 486 M 7 672 M 7 672 M
Net income 2021 293 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,9x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 16 080 M 19 041 M 19 020 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 107,50 €
Average target price 112,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE16.49%19 041
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION51.69%12 034
CROCS, INC.126.48%8 853
ALPARGATAS S.A.45.26%6 307
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 754
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED42.48%3 875