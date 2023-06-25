STORY: Barrons said Prigozhin's actions appeared to stem from "a head of steam erupting", rather than a carefully calculated strategy, adding that "the balance of power is firmly at the minute in favor of President Putin and the Russian state dictating the outcome when they when they choose to."

However, he said the move was "an enormous shock to President Putin's regime, and it may be a harbinger, therefore, of much more troubled times for the regime in the future."

Barrons said experts are now looking to see if Prigozhin will become a figurehead that sets in motion a bigger movement against Putin. "That seems pretty unlikely right now, but it will absolutely deplete confidence in President Putin's grip on things and it will make people think that he can be taken on and replaced," Barron said.

Videos showed Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters cheered on by residents of Rostov-on-Don as they vacated the briefly occupied Russian military headquarters and left the city on Saturday (June 24) evening, after a deal to de-escalate was brokered by the Belarusian president.