PUMA SE

(PUM)
"ONLY SEE GREAT": UNLOCK GREATNESS WITH THE SPECTRA...

04/02/2021 | 03:20am EDT
The Spectra Pack features the FUTURE Z 1.1 and ULTRA 1.2 football boots in bright, brilliant graphics inspired by bands of refracted color, pushing you to see beyond the ordinary and create moments that give meaning and importance to the sport: from the final rounds of the club season to the finals of major international championships.

Great is everywhere. It's in the streets, on the pitches and the parks. It is a promise you make to yourself to never look back and to never back down. No matter what. Great starts when you look past mediocre, ok and good, Now is the time to 'Only See Great'.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 891 M 6 938 M 6 938 M
Net income 2021 252 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2021 148 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,4x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 12 703 M 14 946 M 14 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 92,60 €
Last Close Price 84,92 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-7.98%14 946
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.27%45 400
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.25%9 311
CROCS, INC.26.97%5 206
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED20.69%4 037
ALPARGATAS S.A.-12.29%3 482
