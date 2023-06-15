Puma Vct 13 : Circular to shareholders with notice of general meeting - related party transaction

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about the action to be taken, you should immediately consult a person authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Puma VCT 13 plc (the "Company"), please send this document and accompanying documents, as soon as possible, to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, authorised financial adviser or other person through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee.

This document comprises a circular prepared in accordance with the Listing Rules made under section 73A of the FSMA for the purposes of the General Meeting of the Company convened pursuant to the Notice of General Meeting set out at the end of this document.

This Circular has been approved by the FCA in accordance with section 87A of the FSMA and will be made available to the public.

Howard Kennedy Corporate Services LLP ("Howard Kennedy"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting for the Company in respect of the subject matter of this Circular and no-one else and will not, subject to the responsibilities and liabilities imposed by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to clients of Howard Kennedy or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the contents of this document or on any other matter referred to in this Circular.

P U M A V C T 1 3 P L C

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 10376236)

General Meeting in connection with

recommended proposals to amend the performance incentive

fee arrangements for Puma Investments

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company set out in Part I of this document which contains a recommendation from the Board to vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting to be held at 5.30 p.m. on 27 July 2023 (or, if earlier, immediately after the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting to be held on 27 July 2023) at Cassini House, 57 St James's Street, London, SW1A 1LD.

Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this Circular.

To be valid, the form of proxy enclosed with this document for the General Meeting should be completed and returned not later than 5.30 p.m. on 25 July 2023, either by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) to the Company's Registrar, Neville Registrars, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD or by email to info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk.

The right to vote at the General Meeting is determined by reference to the register of members at close of business two days prior to the General Meeting. Accordingly, to be entitled to vote, Shareholders must be entered in the register of members by close of business on 25 July 2023.