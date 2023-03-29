Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Punjab National Bank
  News
  Summary
    PNB   INE160A01022

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

(PNB)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23:20 2023-03-29 am EDT
46.30 INR   +3.12%
India's Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 billion via bonds
RE
Punjab National Bank Withdraws Plan to Divest Stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance
MT
Indian Equities End Lower Ahead of GDP Report; Adani Enterprises Surges 14%
MT
India's Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 billion via bonds

03/29/2023 | 10:22am EDT
People walk past Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian state-run lender Punjab National Bank said on Wednesday it would raise up to 120 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in one or two tranches, through the issue of bonds.

The lender said it would raise up to 70 billion rupees from the issue of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and the remaining 50 billion rupees from Tier II bonds.

AT1 bonds act as shock absorbers if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold and can be converted into equity or written off.

On March 24, Punjab National Bank raised 9.74 billion rupees ($118.3 million) at 8.75%, 35 basis points higher than its previous bond sale in December.

It did not raise the full amount it could have, of up to 20 billion rupees.

While Indian banks do not have large dependence on AT-1 bonds, state-owned banks have a higher reliance on these securities, analysts said after Credit Suisse wrote down these bonds as part of its merger with UBS.

This, analysts said, could impact the pricing of these securities marginally in the Indian market.

($1 = 82.2800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 459 B 5 587 M 5 587 M
Net income 2023 30 753 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 510 B 6 205 M 6 205 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 103 144
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Punjab National Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Kumar Goel Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Dilip Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Kumarapuram G. Ananthakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Ekta Pasricha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Binod Kumar Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK-20.46%6 017
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
