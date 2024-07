Punjab National Bank is one of the largest Indian commercial bank. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - business banking (35%); - treasury banking (34.2%); - retail banking (28.1%); - other (2.7%). At the end of March 2022, the group had INR 7,281.9 billion of current deposits and INR 1,462.2 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 10,098 branches located in India.