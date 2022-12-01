Punjab National Bank : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
Pnb
7~~=
~-o·· ·.
Azad--'Ka
·..
Amrit AH1say
es» onae
... the name y&Share0apartment, Board & Coordination Division, '4bpr6.4 5sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi+do05
Tel No: 011-28044857E-mail: hosd@pnb.co.in
Scrip Code : PNB
Scrip Code : 532461
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
SSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza"
1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Sandra (E)
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Date: 01.12.2022
Dear Sir (s),
Reg.: Issue of Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds.
The Exchange is hereby informed that the Bank has issued and allotted Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds at a coupon of 7.89% p.a. aggregating to Rs.4000.00 crore on private placement basis. The details of the Bonds issued are given below:
Sr. No. Particulars
1 Issue Type
ISIN
Issue Size
No. of Bonds
Issue Opened on
Issue Closed on
Date of Allotment
No. of Allottees
Details
7.89% Non-Convertible, Taxable, Redeemable, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-Up Basel 111 Compliant Tier II Bonds of Rs.1 Crore each which will qualify as Tier II capital.
INE160A08241
Rs.4000.00 crore
4000
30.11.2022 (Wednesday) on BSE EBP
30.11.2022 (Wednesday) on BSE EBP
01.12.2022 (Thursday)
18
The above information is submitted in compliance of Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
G@ 3
.N.8
EKTA
Digitally signed by EKTA PASRICHA
*
«
f,
DN: cn=EKTA PASRICHA, c=IN,
st=Delhi, o=Personal, title=5725,
PASRICHA 60E0B52E2EF065410CCB94EC654
,ni" ll1f-'III
serialNumber=BEE4AE6E829EEEE
* *
442F55DAEC24909CCAF6C9
lflWl
Date: 2022.12.01 18:03:51 +05'30'
Board & Coord
19, Division
(Ekta Pasricha)
o
?
9,'ewer
7.,{0a°%
Company Secretary
gs$ ea
Page 1 of 1
iaa iceaa punjab national bank
pnbindia.in
T: 011 28075000, 28045000
ate arafu;aifz i.4, tae- 10, ara,+{ fec41-110075
Corp. Office: Plot No. 4, Sector - 10, Dwarka, New Delhi 110075 India
Punjab National Bank published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.