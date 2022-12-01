Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Punjab National Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532461   INE160A01022

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

(532461)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
51.30 INR   -2.19%
51.30 INR   -2.19%
Punjab National Bank : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
PU
Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes
RE
India Ratings Affirms Punjab National Bank Rating at AAA; Outlook Stable
MT
Punjab National Bank : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
Pnb

... the name y&Share0apartment, Board & Coordination Division, '4bpr 6.4 5sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi+do05

Tel No: 011-28044857E-mail: hosd@pnb.co.in

Scrip Code : PNB

Scrip Code : 532461

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

SSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Sandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Date: 01.12.2022

Dear Sir (s),

Reg.: Issue of Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds.

The Exchange is hereby informed that the Bank has issued and allotted Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds at a coupon of 7.89% p.a. aggregating to Rs.4000.00 crore on private placement basis. The details of the Bonds issued are given below:

Sr. No. Particulars

1 Issue Type

  1. ISIN
  2. Issue Size
  3. No. of Bonds
  4. Issue Opened on
  5. Issue Closed on
  6. Date of Allotment
  7. No. of Allottees

Details

7.89% Non-Convertible, Taxable, Redeemable, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-Up Basel 111 Compliant Tier II Bonds of Rs.1 Crore each which will qualify as Tier II capital.

INE160A08241

Rs.4000.00 crore

4000

30.11.2022 (Wednesday) on BSE EBP

30.11.2022 (Wednesday) on BSE EBP

01.12.2022 (Thursday)

18

The above information is submitted in compliance of Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Company Secretary

pnbindia.in

T: 011 28075000, 28045000

Corp. Office: Plot No. 4, Sector - 10, Dwarka, New Delhi 110075 India

Disclaimer

Punjab National Bank published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
