Punjab National Bank : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

Board & Coordination Division, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 Tel No: 011-28044857 E-mail: hosd@pnb.co.in Scrip Code : PNB Scrip Code : 532461 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza" 1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Date: 01.12.2022

Dear Sir (s),

Reg.: Issue of Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds.

The Exchange is hereby informed that the Bank has issued and allotted Basel Ill Compliant Tier-II Capital Bonds at a coupon of 7.89% p.a. aggregating to Rs.4000.00 crore on private placement basis. The details of the Bonds issued are given below: