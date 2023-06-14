Punjab Oil Mills : Procedure for E-Voting Facility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Business
PUNJAB OIL MILLS LIMITED
An ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, FSC 22000 & Halal Certified Company
June 14, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
Subject: Procedure forE-VotingFacility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Business
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to requirements of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, and clause 5.6.9(b) of the Listing Regulation of Pakistan Stock Exchange enclosed please find herewith Procedure for Electronic Voting Facility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Businesses to be transacted in the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM, which are being sent to the shareholders alongwith Notice of EOGM and also published in the Newspapers for information of the shareholders.
You may please inform the TRC Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Procedure for Electronic Voting Facility and Voting Through Postal Ballot on Special Business
This is in continuation to the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting published on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited (the "Company") are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 5, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP") whereby SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to the members of the Company through electronic voting facility by post on all businesses classified as special business. Accordingly, all members of the Company will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.
For the convenience of the Members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.punjaboilmills.comfor download. We have already sent the same to members alongwith Notice.
By order of the Board
Islamabad: June 14, 2023Rana Shakeel Shaukat Company Secretary
Procedure for E-Voting
Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an email with those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 16, 2023.
The web address, login details will be shared with the members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from web portal of Corplink (Pvt) Limited (being the e-voting service provider)
Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
E-votinglines will start from June 19, 2023, 9:00 AM and shall close on June 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Members can cast their votes any time in this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. Procedure for Voting through Postal Ballot: The members shall ensure that duly filled in and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's Registered address, Plot Nos. 26-28, Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, Islamabad or e-mail at cs@punjaboilmills.comone day before the Extraordinary General Meeting i.e., June 23, 2023 during working hours. The signature on the ballot shall match with the signature on CNIC.
BALLOT PAPER
Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held in person and virtual at Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Factory Premises, Plot Nos. 26-28, Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road,
Islamabad
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered Address
Folio Number/CDC Account No.
Number of Shares held
CNIC No./Passport No. in case of foreigner (Copy to be attested Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick(_) mark in the appropriate box below:
Agenda No.
Nature and Description of resolutions
No.
of
I/we assent
I/we
assent
Ordinary
to
the
to
the
Shares
for
Resolutions
Resolutions
which votes
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
cast
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
2. Increase of Authorised Share Capital
To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following resolutions as special resolutions for increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alterations in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, with or without modification, addition(s) or deletion(s) as recommended by the Board of Directors.
"RESOLVED that the approval of members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded to increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company from PKR 100,000,000/- (One Hundred Million only) divided into 10,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to 170,000,000/- (One Hundred Seventy Million only) divided into 17,000,000 (Seventeen Million Only) ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, by creation of 7,000,000 additional ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to rank pari passu in every respect with the existing ordinary share of the Company." "FURTHER RESOLVED that in consequence of the aforesaid increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, the existing clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Articles 4 of the
Association of the Company be and are hereby substituted accordingly, to read as follows:
Clause V of Memorandum of Association:
"The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is PKR 170,000,000/- (One Hundred Seventy Million only) divided into 17,000,000 (Seventeen Million Only) ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each."
Articles 4 of the Articles of Association:
"The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is PKR 170,000,000/- (One Hundred Seventy Million only) divided into 17,000,000 (Seventeen Million Only) ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each."
"FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chief Executive Officer and/or the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorized singly to take all necessary steps, to fulfill the legal, corporate and procedural formalities and file all necessary documents/returns as may be deemed necessary in this behalf and matters ancillary thereto."
3. To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following resolution to circulate the annual audited financial statements/annual report to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink instead of circulation of CD/DVD/USB/Hard copies of said audited financial statements/annual report of the Company, with or without, addition(s) or deletion(s) as recommended by the Board of Directors:
"RESOLVED THAT approval of members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited (the "Company") be and is accorded that the Company may circulate its annual report including annual audited financial statements, auditor's report, Directors' report, Chairman review report and other reports contained therein to the Members of the Company through QR enabled code and weblink replacing the distribution of CD/DVD/USB/Hard copies of said audited financial statements/annual report of the Company."
_______________________
Dated:__________________
Signature of Shareholder(s)
NOTES/PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:
Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman Mr. Tahir Jahangir, Punjab Oil Mills Limited, Islamabad Office:cs@punjaboilmills.com
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal form.
Postal Ballot Form should reach Chairman of the meeting on before June 24, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner)
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
