Punjab Oil Mills : Procedure for E-Voting Facility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Business

PUNJAB OIL MILLS LIMITED An ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, FSC 22000 & Halal Certified Company June 14, 2023 The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road, Karachi Subject: Procedure for E-VotingFacility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Business Dear Sir, Pursuant to requirements of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, and clause 5.6.9(b) of the Listing Regulation of Pakistan Stock Exchange enclosed please find herewith Procedure for Electronic Voting Facility and Voting through Postal Ballot on Special Businesses to be transacted in the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM, which are being sent to the shareholders alongwith Notice of EOGM and also published in the Newspapers for information of the shareholders. You may please inform the TRC Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly. Thanking you Yours faithfully, For PUNJAB OIL MILLS LIMITED Company Secretary Lahore Office: 19-A1, Block E11, Gulberg-III, Islamabad office: Plot Nos. 26-28, Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, Lahore 04235761585-86 Islamabad 051-4490016-18

Procedure for Electronic Voting Facility and Voting Through Postal Ballot on Special Business This is in continuation to the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting published on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited (the "Company") are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 5, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP") whereby SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to the members of the Company through electronic voting facility by post on all businesses classified as special business. Accordingly, all members of the Company will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations. For the convenience of the Members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.punjaboilmills.comfor download. We have already sent the same to members alongwith Notice. By order of the Board Islamabad: June 14, 2023Rana Shakeel Shaukat Company Secretary Procedure for E-Voting Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an email with those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 16, 2023. The web address, login details will be shared with the members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from web portal of Corplink (Pvt) Limited (being the e-voting service provider) Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. E-voting lines will start from June 19, 2023, 9:00 AM and shall close on June 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Members can cast their votes any time in this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. Procedure for Voting through Postal Ballot: The members shall ensure that duly filled in and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's Registered address, Plot Nos. 26-28, Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, Islamabad or e-mail at cs@punjaboilmills.com one day before the Extraordinary General Meeting i.e., June 23, 2023 during working hours. The signature on the ballot shall match with the signature on CNIC.

BALLOT PAPER Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held in person and virtual at Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Factory Premises, Plot Nos. 26-28, Industrial Triangle, Kahuta Road, Islamabad Name of shareholder/joint shareholders Registered Address Folio Number/CDC Account No. Number of Shares held CNIC No./Passport No. in case of foreigner (Copy to be attested Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government) I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick(_) mark in the appropriate box below: Agenda No. Nature and Description of resolutions No. of I/we assent I/we assent Ordinary to the to the Shares for Resolutions Resolutions which votes (FOR) (AGAINST) cast SPECIAL BUSINESS: 2. Increase of Authorised Share Capital To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following resolutions as special resolutions for increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alterations in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, with or without modification, addition(s) or deletion(s) as recommended by the Board of Directors. "RESOLVED that the approval of members of Punjab Oil Mills Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded to increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company from PKR 100,000,000/- (One Hundred Million only) divided into 10,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to 170,000,000/- (One Hundred Seventy Million only) divided into 17,000,000 (Seventeen Million Only) ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, by creation of 7,000,000 additional ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each to rank pari passu in every respect with the existing ordinary share of the Company." "FURTHER RESOLVED that in consequence of the aforesaid increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, the existing clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Articles 4 of the