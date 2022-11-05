Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Punjab & Sind Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533295   INE608A01012

PUNJAB & SIND BANK

(533295)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
18.60 INR   +8.77%
04:12aInvestor Presentation : Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) ended Sep 2022
PU
09/29CARE Retains AA- Rating on Punjab & Sind Bank's Bonds; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
09/01Punjab & Sind Bank Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Presentation: Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) ended Sep 2022

11/05/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Punjab & Sind Bank

where service is a way of life….

Financial Performance

Q2 (HY Sept. 22)

www.punjabandsindbank.co.in

Email ID: ho.customerexcellence@psb.co.in

Key Highlights & Business Performance Investment

Financial Performance

Key Financial Ratios & Balance Sheet

Asset Quality

Capital and Shareholding Pattern

IT & Digital Initiatives

Geographical Presence & Financial Inclusion

Environmental, Social, Governance [ESG] & Awards

Way Forward & Guidance

3-14

15-16

17-22

23-26

27-35

36

37-38

39-40

41-42

43-46

2

9.12%

3.27%

376 bps

312 bps

27.51%

Key Highlights (YoY)

Gross Advances

46 bps

Rs.73739 Cr.

Deposit

Rs.105238 Cr.

487 bps

CD Ratio

157 bps

70.07%

CASA

472 bps

33.36%

Net Profit

27 bps

Rs.278 Cr.

NIM 3.06%

Gross NPA

9.67%

Net NPA 2.24%

PCR (with TWO)

89.16%

Cost Income Ratio

65.30%

3

16.18%

18.95%

11.86%

17.46%

Key Highlights (YoY)

RAM Advances

25.61%

Rs. 37937 Cr.

Retail Advances

12 bps

Rs. 12619 Cr

Agriculture Advances

483 bps

Rs. 11531 Cr

MSME Advances

75 bps

Rs. 13787 Cr.

Net Interest

Income Rs. 775 Cr

ROA 0.84%

ROE 20.99%

Yield On Advances

7.67%

4

  1. %
  1. %
    414 bps
  1. %

Key Highlights (QoQ)

Operating Profit

106 bps

Rs. 318 Cr

Net Profit

65 bps

Rs. 278 Cr

Cost Income Ratio

506 bps

65.30%

Fee Income

20 bps

Rs. 102 Cr.

PCR

89.16%

YOA 7.67%

ROE 20.99%

ROA 0.84%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Punjab & Sind Bank published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 08:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
