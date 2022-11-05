Investor Presentation: Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) ended Sep 2022

Punjab & Sind Bank
Financial Performance
Q2 (HY Sept. 22)
Key Highlights & Business Performance Investment
Financial Performance
Key Financial Ratios & Balance Sheet
Asset Quality
Capital and Shareholding Pattern
IT & Digital Initiatives
Geographical Presence & Financial Inclusion
Environmental, Social, Governance [ESG] & Awards
Way Forward & Guidance
9.12%
3.27%
376 bps
312 bps
27.51%
Key Highlights (YoY)
Gross Advances
46 bps
Rs.73739 Cr.
Deposit
Rs.105238 Cr.
487 bps
CD Ratio
157 bps
70.07%
CASA
472 bps
33.36%
Net Profit
27 bps
Rs.278 Cr.
NIM 3.06%
Gross NPA
9.67%
Net NPA 2.24%
PCR (with TWO)
89.16%
Cost Income Ratio
65.30%
3
16.18%
18.95%
11.86%
17.46%
RAM Advances
25.61%
Rs. 37937 Cr.
Retail Advances
12 bps
Rs. 12619 Cr
Agriculture Advances
483 bps
Rs. 11531 Cr
MSME Advances
75 bps
Rs. 13787 Cr.
Net Interest
Income Rs. 775 Cr
ROA 0.84%
ROE 20.99%
Yield On Advances
7.67%
4
Key Highlights (QoQ)
Operating Profit
106 bps
Rs. 318 Cr
65 bps
Rs. 278 Cr
Cost Income Ratio
506 bps
65.30%
Fee Income
20 bps
Rs. 102 Cr.
PCR
YOA 7.67%
5
