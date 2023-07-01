Punjab & Sind Bank is an India-based bank. The Bank operates through four segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank's international banking services include non-resident Indian (NRI) services, export/import services, foreign exchange (forex) treasury and gold card schemes, among others. Its product and services include PSB premier saving account, PSB premier current account, saving account, current account, PSB fixed deposits, PSB recurring deposit account, PSB tax saver, public provident fund (PPF), pension account, sukanaya samriddhi scheme, PSB apna vahan, PSB education loan and PSB excellence-education loan, among others. Its digital banking includes retail Internet banking, corporate Internet banking, aadhaar seeding, unified payment interface (UPI) and SMS banking, among others. Its social banking includes government schemes and pradhan mantri yojana. It has approximately 1531 bank branches.

Sector Banks