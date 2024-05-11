Punjab & Sind Bank : Audited financial results for the quarter (Q4) / Financial Year ended 31.03.2024
May 11, 2024 at 02:30 am EDT
Ref No: PSS/HO/Shares Cell/ 23/2024-25
May 8, 2024
To,
BSELimited,
National Stock Exchange of IndiaLtd.,
Department of Corporate Services,
Exchange Plaza, C - 1, Block - G,
25 floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
1h
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
SYMBOL: PSB
SERIES: EQ
SCRIP ID : PSB
SCRIP CO DE : 533295
Dear Sir,
Reg: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.05.2024
We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting
held on 10.05.2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter I Year ended 31.03.2024.
Recommend Dividend of Rs.0.20 per equity share (i.e.2%) of face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of the Bank for the year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.
A copy of the Audited Financial Results is enclosed along with the Auditors report. Further, we enclose the following:
Declaration on Audit Report with unmodified opinion [Reg. 33(3) (d)]
Deviation/ Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 is Nil and the same is enclosed. [Reg. 32(1) & 52(7)}
Security Cover certificate as on 31.03.2024.
The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:45 p.m. and concluded at
01: �c
p.m.
You are requested to take a note of the above.
Yours faithfully
SAKET MEHROTR A
Digitally signed by
SAKET MEHROTRA Date: 2024.05.10 19:37:19 +05'30'
Saket Mehrotra
Company Secretary
