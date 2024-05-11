G2

Ref No: PSS/HO/Shares Cell/ 23/2024-25

May 8, 2024

To,

BSELimited,

National Stock Exchange of IndiaLtd.,

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, C - 1, Block - G,

25 floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

1h

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

SYMBOL: PSB

SERIES: EQ

SCRIP ID : PSB

SCRIP CO DE : 533295

Dear Sir,

Reg: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.05.2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting

held on 10.05.2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:

  1. Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter I Year ended 31.03.2024.
  2. Recommend Dividend of Rs.0.20 per equity share (i.e.2%) of face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of the Bank for the year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

A copy of the Audited Financial Results is enclosed along with the Auditors report. Further, we enclose the following:

  1. Declaration on Audit Report with unmodified opinion [Reg. 33(3) (d)]
  2. Deviation/ Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024 is Nil and the same is enclosed. [Reg. 32(1) & 52(7)}
  3. Security Cover certificate as on 31.03.2024.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:45 p.m. and concluded at

01: �c

p.m.

You are requested to take a note of the above.

Yours faithfully

SAKET MEHROTR A

Digitally signed by

SAKET MEHROTRA Date: 2024.05.10 19:37:19 +05'30'

Saket Mehrotra

Company Secretary

Head Office: 21. Raiendra Place, New Delhi-110008Corporate Office: NBCC Office Complex, Block 3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023Email: complianceofficer@psb.co.in

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Punjab & Sind Bank published this content on 11 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2024 06:29:08 UTC.