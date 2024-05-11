Punjab & Sind Bank is an India-based bank. The Bank operates through four segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank's international banking services include non-resident Indian (NRI) services, export/import services, forex treasury and gold card schemes and others. PSB Fixed Deposits, PSB Tax Saver, PSB Education Loan, PSB Apna Ghar, PSB Apna Ghar Top Up, PSB Apna Vahan, PSB Recurring Deposit Account, Flexi Savings Deposit Product and others. Its digital banking services include retail Internet banking, corporate internet banking, unified payment interface (UPI), RuPay prepaid card, PSB cards, ATM/debit card & charges, bill payment, debit freeze account and others. Its social banking includes PM Yojana and government schemes. It also provides current account, saving account, PSB premier saving account, PSB Premier current account, basic saving bank deposit account and others. It has over 1531 bank branches.

Sector Banks