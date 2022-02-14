Punjab & Sind Bank : Preferential issue

11_cp1_ � � � �an fcNTTT

2 1 , Rajendra P l ace , New Delhi - 110008 Phone : 011 - 257 8 2926, 25812922, 25817353, 25728930, Telefax : 25781639 , 15728919 , Email : complianceofficer@psb.co.in

�/Ref. No. �/Dated: .......................... February 14, 2022 To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Derartment of Corporate Services, Exchange Plaza, C - I, Block - G, 251 floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Sandra Kurla Complex, Sandra (East), Dalal Street, Fo , Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. SYMBOL: PSB SERIES: EQ SCRIP ID : PSB SCRIP CODE : 533295

(1lffil ffliRi31llfill/A Govtof India Undertaking)

Dear Sir,

Reg: Punja� & Sind Bank - Capital Infusion by Government of India

Bank is in receipt of letter F.No.7/23/2019-BOA-I dated 14.02.2022 from Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services regarding the sanction of the President of India to infuse an amount of Rs.4600 crore in the Bank towards contribution of the Central Government in the Preferential Allo ment of Equity Shares of the Bank during the Financial year 2021-22.

You are requested to take a note of the above, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

[Saket Mehrotra]

Company Secretary

