  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Punjab & Sind Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533295   INE608A01012

PUNJAB & SIND BANK

(533295)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Punjab & Sind Bank : Preferential issue

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
H.O. Account & Audit Department

"SHARES CELL" Bank House, 1st Floor

... (1lffil ffliR qjJ i31llfill/A Govt. of India Undertaking)21, Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008Phone : 011-25782926,25812922, 25817353, 25728930, Telefax : 25781639, 15728919, Email : complianceofficer@psb.co.in

�/Ref. No.

/Dated: ..........................

February 14, 2022

To,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Derartment of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, C - I, Block - G,

251 floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra Kurla Complex, Sandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fo ,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

SYMBOL: PSB

SERIES: EQ

SCRIP ID : PSB

SCRIP CODE : 533295

Dear Sir,

Reg: Punja� & Sind Bank - Capital Infusion by Government of India

Bank is in receipt of letter F.No.7/23/2019-BOA-I dated 14.02.2022 from Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services regarding the sanction of the President of India to infuse an amount of Rs.4600 crore in the Bank towards contribution of the Central Government in the Preferential Allo ment of Equity Shares of the Bank during the Financial year 2021-22.

You are requested to take a note of the above, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

[Saket Mehrotra]

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Punjab & Sind Bank published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUNJAB & SIND BANK
10:23aPUNJAB & SIND BANK : Preferential issue
PU
05:09aAWARENESS ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WO : Part 1
AQ
02/08Punjab and Sind Bank Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/07INVESTOR PRESENTATION : Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q3)/Nine Month period ..
PU
02/07Punjab & Sind Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Punjab & Sind Bank Appoints Shri Shankar Lal Agarwal as Part-Time Non Official Director..
CI
2021Punjab and Sind Bank Operations May Be Impacted as Unions Call for All-India Strike
MT
2021INVESTOR PRESENTATION : Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2)/Six Month period e..
PU
2021Reviewed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2021
PU
2021Punjab & Sind Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 -10 107 M -134 M -134 M
Net income 2021 -27 329 M -363 M -363 M
Net cash 2021 20 530 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63 424 M 842 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 832
Free-Float 2,93%
Chart PUNJAB & SIND BANK
Duration : Period :
Punjab & Sind Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Krishnan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vinay Kumar Mehrotra Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Saket Mehrotra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sewa Ram Mehar Independent Non-Executive Director
Tirath Raj Mendiratta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUNJAB & SIND BANK2.80%890
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%167 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.03%85 832
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.19%67 456
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.13%55 976
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.99%54 295