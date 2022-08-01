Punjab & Sind Bank : Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended 30.06.2022

Phone: 011-25782926, 25812922, Email: complianceofficer@psb.co.in

�'4/Ref. No. PSB/HO/Shares Cell/ 53 /2022-23 � /Dated: :�_l!g��.U,.��iJ .... To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd., Derartment ofCorporate Services, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, 25t floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai -400 051. Mumbai -400 001. SYMBOL: PSB SERIES: EQ SCRIP ID : PSB SCRIP CODE : 533295 Dear Sir,

Reg: Outcome ofBoard Meeting held on 01.08.2022:

We wish to inform that the Board ofDirectors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting held on 1st August, 2022 approved the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Ql) ended June 30, 2022.

In this connection, we enclose the following:

A copy of Reviewed Un-audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting and Limited Review Report by Auditors. The same can also be viewed on the website of the Bank i.e. https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ Deviation/Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 30.06.2022 in terms of Regulation 32(1) and 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is NIL and the same is enclosed. Asset Cover Certificate as on 30.06.2022

The meeting of the Board ofDirectors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m.

You are requested to take a note of the above.

Yours faithfully,

$>>1(�

[Saket Mehrotra]

Company Secretary