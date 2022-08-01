Punjab & Sind Bank : Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended 30.06.2022

We wish to inform that the Board ofDirectors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting held on 1st August, 2022 approved the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Ql) ended June 30, 2022.
In this connection, we enclose the following:
A copy of Reviewed Un-audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting and Limited Review Report by Auditors. The same can also be viewed on the website of the Bank i.e. https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/
Deviation/Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 30.06.2022 in terms of Regulation 32(1) and 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is NIL and the same is enclosed.
Asset Cover Certificate as on 30.06.2022
The meeting of the Board ofDirectors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m.
You are requested to take a note of the above.
Yours faithfully,
[Saket Mehrotra]
Company Secretary
PUNJAB & SINO BANK
Head Office: 21, Rajendra Place, New Delhi 110008
Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022
(Rupees in lacs)
SI.
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR
30.06.2022
ENDED
Particulars
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
No.
31.03.2022
1
Reviewed
Audited
Reviewed
Audited
INTEREST EARNED(a+b+c+d)
180047
179329
169042
709581
al.Interest/ discount on advances/bills
122057
119316
116742
477841
b) Income on Investments
54853
54568
47647
209466
cl Interest on Balances with RBI & Other Inter Bank Funds
1125
3310
1954
11843
d) Others
2012
2135
2699
10431
2
Other Income
11500
21461
31788
95938
3
TOTAL INCOME(1+2)
191547
200790
200830
805519
4
Interest Expended
109101
109573
111141
444450
5
Operatinq Expenses (i)+(ii)
57249
59468
51731
228060
i) Emolovees Cost
32732
35972
33801
145338
ii) Other Operatinq Expenses
24517
23496
17930
82722
6
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4+5) (excludina Provisions & Continaencies)
166350
169041
162872
672510
7
Operating Profit before Provisions & Contingencies(3-6)
25197
31749
37958
133009
8
Provisions (other than tax) and Continoencies
-3023
-13156
4599
14340
Of Which Provisions for Non Performino Assets
2712
866
-2275
98896
9
Exceptional Items
0
0
0
0
10
Profit(+)/ Loss(-) from Ordinary Activities before tax(7-8-9)
28220
44905
33359
118669
11
Tax Exoense
7750
10295
15974
14764
20470
34610
17385
103905
12 Net Profit (+)/ Loss (-) from Ordinarv Activities after tax (10-11)
13 Extraordinarv items (net of tax expense)
0
0
0
0
14
Net Profit(+)/ Loss(-) for the period 112-131
20470
34610
17385
103905
677779
677779
405267
677779
15 Paid-up Eauity Share Capital (Face Value Rs.10/-l
16
Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve
631290
631290
(as per Balance Sheet of orevious accountina year)
17
Analytical Ratios
(i) Percentage of shares held bv Government of India
98.25
98.25
97.07
98.25
(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel Ill)
16.79
18.54
17.62
18.54
a) CET 1 Ratio
13.08
12.77
12.38
12.77
bl Additional Tier 1 Ratio
0.00
2.03
1.96
2.03
Earninqs per share (of Rs.10/- each) (Not Annualised) (Rs.)
Basic and diluted EPS before Extraordinary items (net of tax
expense) for the period, for the year to date and for the previous year
0.30
0.85
0.43
2.56
(not annualized)
(b) Basic and diluted EPS after Extraordinary items for the period, for
0.30
0.85
0.43
2.56
the year to date and for the previous year (not annualized)
(iv) (a) Amount of Gross Non Performina Assets
824374
856482
905496
856482
(b) Amount of Net Non Performinq Assets
169160
174227
220670
174227
(c) % of Gross NPAs
11.34
12.17
13.33
12.17
(d) % of Net NPAs
2.56
2.74
3.61
2.74
(v) Return on Assets (Annualised)
0.64
1.10
0.59
0.85
(vi) Outstandina redeemable Preference shares (auantitv and value)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(vii) Capital redemption reserve /debenture redemption reserve
NA
NA
N.A.
N.A.
(viii) Net worth
522631*
505190*
546180
505190*
(ix)
Paid up Debt Capital/Outstandinq Debt**
134272
135558
228919
135558
(x)
Debt Equity Ratio (Borrowinqs/Net worth)**
0.26
0.27
0.42
0.27
(xi)
Total Debts to Total Assets (Borrowinqs/Total Assets)**
Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022
SI.
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR
Particulars
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
ENDED
No.
31.03.2022
Reviewed
Audited
Reviewed
!xiii)
Net Profit MarQin % (Net Profit after tax/Total Income)
Audited
10.69
17.24
8.66
12.90
18 Public Shareholding:
No. of Shares
118735354
118735354
118735354
118735354
Percentaae of Shareholdina
1.75
1.75
2.93
1.75
19 Promoters and promoter Qroup Share holdina
(a) Pledaed/ Encumbered
Number of shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Percentage of Shares (as a % of the total shareholding of promoter
and oromoter aroup)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Percentaae of Shares (as a % of the total share capital of the Bank)
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(b) Non-encumbered
Number of shares
6659051093
6659051093
3933932610
6659051093
Percentage of Shares (as a % of the total shareholding of promoter
and promoter Qroup)
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
Percentaae of Shares (as a % of the total share capital of the Bank)
98.25
98.25
97.07
98.25
*After
considering the impact of valuing the Non-Interest bearing Recap1tal1zat1on Bonds at Fair Value
**Total debts represents total borrowings of the Bank. Borrowings represent debts due for more than one year
Segment Reporting:
A: BUSINESS SEGMENT:
For the purpose ofsegment reporting in terms of AS-17 of ICAI and as prescribed in RBI guidelines, the business of the Bank has been classified into four segments i.e. a) Treasury Operations b) Corporate/wholesale Banking, c) Retail Banking and d) Other Banking Operations. Segmental Revenue, Results, Assets & Liabilities in respect ofCorporate / Wholesale and Retail Banking segment have been bifurcated on the basis ofexposure to these segments. Assets and Liabilities, wherever directly related to segments have been accordingly allocated to segments and wherever not directly related have been allocated on the basis ofpro-rata segment revenue.
(Rupees in Lacs)
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Year ended
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
31.03.2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
(Audited}
1. Segment Revenue
a) Treasurv
49435
54547
60800
236532
b) Corporate/Wholesale Bankino
81166
76123
84828
317963
c) Retail Bankina
60577
69540
54967
249331
d) Other Bankina Operations
369
580
235
1693
Total
191547
200790
200830
805519
2. Segment Result
a) Treasury
15258
20303
28828
101408
b) Corporate/Wholesale BankinQ
9364
12901
12410
47400
c) Retail Bankina
6990
11521
8042
37169
d) Other Bankina Operations
369
580
235
1693
Total
31981
45305
49515
187670
3. Unallocated Exoenses
6784
13556
11557
54661
4. Qperatina Profit
25197
31749
37958
133009
5. Provisions & Continoencies
-3023
-13156
4599
14340
6. Income Tax
7750
10295
15974
14764
7. Extra Ordinarv Items
0
0
0
0
8. Net Profit
20470
34610
17385
103905
Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022
Quarter Ended
Particulars
Year ended
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
30.06.2021
31.03.2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
Other Information:
9. Segment Assets
a) Treasury
4413201
4286374
3639823
4286374
bl Corporate/Wholesale Banking
4414909
4198721
4444702
4198721
3294969
c) Retail Bankinq
3292440
2880068
3292440
d) Other Banking Operations
0
0
0
0
e) Unallocated Assets
324623
329220
302028
329220
Total Assets
12447702
12106755
11266621
12106755
10. Segment Liabilities
a) Treasury
4009538
3891183
3453702
3891183
b) Corporate/ Wholesale Banking
4011090
3811611
4217424
3811611
c) Retail Bankinq
2993588
2988887
2732797
2988887
d) Other Banking Operations
0
0
0
0
el Unallocated Liabilities
11957
14015
9011
14015
Total liabilities
11026173
10705696
10412934
10705696
B: GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT:
Since the Bank does not have any overseas branch, reporting under Geographic Segment is not applicable.
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS ON 30th JUNE, 2022
(Rs. in Lacs)
Particulars
ASON,
ASON
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
CAPITAL & LIABILITIES
Capital
677779
677779
Reserves & Surplus
743750
723280
Deposits
10153426
10213701
Borrowings
665574
244363
Other Liabilities
207173
247631
Total
12447702
12106754
ASSETS
Cash & balance with Reserve Bank ofIndia
563289
613924
Balance with banks & money at call and short notice
16727
14899
Investments
4355901
4228087
Advances
6623907
6362656
Fixed Assets
155323
157744
Other Assets
732555
729444
Total
12447702
12106754
Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022
NOTES FORMING PART OF THE REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022:
The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee ofBoard and approved by the Board ofDirectors of the Banlc in their respective meeting held on 01.08.2022. The same have been subjected to "Limited Review" by the Statutory Central Auditors ofthe Banlc and are in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Banlc ofIndia and as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).
The above financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) - 25 on Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), following the same accounting policies and practices as those followed in the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022.
The financial results have been arrived at after considering provisions for Non-Performing Assets, Non-Performing Investments, Standard Assets (including Stress sector), Restructured Assets, provision for exposure to entities with Unhedged Foreign Currency exposure, Amortization ofpremium relating to Investment under 'Held to Maturity' category, Depreciation on Investments and on Fixed Assets, Employee Benefits, Income tax including Deferred Tax on the basis of extant guidelines issued by Reserve Bank ofIndia and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants ofIndia.
Provision for Depreciation on Fixed assets, Employee Benefits, Income Tax (Including Deferred Tax) and other usual and necessary provisions have been made on estimated basis, which are subject to adjustment, ifany at the year end.
The Government oflndia, vide the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted section 115BAA in the Income Tax Act 1961 w.e.f. April 1, 2019. The Bank has evaluated the options available under section l15BAA ofthe Income Tax Act, 1961 and opted to continue to recognize the Taxes on Income for quarter ended 30th June, 2022 as per the earlier provisions.
As per the Reserve Bank ofIndia directions for initiating Insolvency Process- Provisioning Norms, vide letter No. DBR.No.BP:15199/21.04.048/2016-17dated June 23, 2017, andDBR.No.BP.1907/21.04.048/2017-18dated August 28, 2017, the bank is holding the provisioning of Rs 281.56 crore (30thJune, 2021- Rs.281.77 crore) as against the balance outstanding of Rs.281.56 crore (30thJune, 2021 - Rs.281.77 crore) as on 30thJune, 2022 in respect of NPA borrowal accounts referred in aforesaid circular.
In accordance with the RBI Circular. No. DBR.No.BP.BC.18/21.04.048/2018-19 dated January 01, 2019 DOR.No.BP.BC.34/21.4.048/2019-20 dated February 11, 2020 and DOR.NO.BP.BC/4/21.04.048/2020-21 dated August 06, 2020 on "Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector-Restructuring ofAdvances", the details ofMSME restructured accounts from O1.01.2019 to 30.06.2022 are as under:
(Rs. in Crore)
No. of Accounts Restructured
Amount as on 30.06.2022
Provision held
7052
423.55
46.71
8. In accordance with the RBI Cir. No. DOR.STR.REC.ll/2l.04.048/2021-22 dated 05.05.2021 on "Resolution Framework- 2.0: Resolution of Covid - 19 related stress of Individuals and Small Business", and RBI Cir. No. DOR.STR.REC.12/21.04.048/2021-22 dated 05.05.2021 on "Resolution Framework 2.0-ResolutionofCovid-19 related stress ofMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)", the number ofborrower accounts where modification were sanctioned, implemented and the aggregate exposure to such borrowers are as under:-
