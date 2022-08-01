Log in
Punjab & Sind Bank : Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended 30.06.2022

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

i:ft'..oir. (lfffil ffi/A Govt. of India Undertaking)

�.<>. � � � llfian � "-m:R q)&{'' �q) $1xfitl, �� 'ffi'f, 21,�. � �-110008

H.O. Account & Audit Department

"SHARES CELL" Bank House, 1st Floor 21, Rajendra Place, New Delhi- 110008

Phone: 011-25782926, 25812922, Email: complianceofficer@psb.co.in

�'4/Ref. No. PSB/HO/Shares Cell/ 53 /2022-23

� /Dated: :�_l!g��.U,.��iJ ....

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd.,

Derartment ofCorporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

25t floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai -400 051.

Mumbai -400 001.

SYMBOL: PSB

SERIES: EQ

SCRIP ID : PSB

SCRIP CODE : 533295

Dear Sir,

Reg: Outcome ofBoard Meeting held on 01.08.2022:

We wish to inform that the Board ofDirectors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting held on 1st August, 2022 approved the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Ql) ended June 30, 2022.

In this connection, we enclose the following:

  1. A copy of Reviewed Un-audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting and Limited Review Report by Auditors. The same can also be viewed on the website of the Bank i.e. https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/
  2. Deviation/Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 30.06.2022 in terms of Regulation 32(1) and 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is NIL and the same is enclosed.
  3. Asset Cover Certificate as on 30.06.2022

The meeting of the Board ofDirectors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m.

You are requested to take a note of the above.

Yours faithfully,

$>>1(�

[Saket Mehrotra]

Company Secretary

PUNJAB & SINO BANK

Head Office: 21, Rajendra Place, New Delhi 110008

Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022

(Rupees in lacs)

SI.

QUARTER ENDED

YEAR

30.06.2022

ENDED

Particulars

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

No.

31.03.2022

1

Reviewed

Audited

Reviewed

Audited

INTEREST EARNED(a+b+c+d)

180047

179329

169042

709581

al.Interest/ discount on advances/bills

122057

119316

116742

477841

b) Income on Investments

54853

54568

47647

209466

cl Interest on Balances with RBI & Other Inter Bank Funds

1125

3310

1954

11843

d) Others

2012

2135

2699

10431

2

Other Income

11500

21461

31788

95938

3

TOTAL INCOME(1+2)

191547

200790

200830

805519

4

Interest Expended

109101

109573

111141

444450

5

Operatinq Expenses (i)+(ii)

57249

59468

51731

228060

i) Emolovees Cost

32732

35972

33801

145338

ii) Other Operatinq Expenses

24517

23496

17930

82722

6

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4+5) (excludina Provisions & Continaencies)

166350

169041

162872

672510

7

Operating Profit before Provisions & Contingencies(3-6)

25197

31749

37958

133009

8

Provisions (other than tax) and Continoencies

-3023

-13156

4599

14340

Of Which Provisions for Non Performino Assets

2712

866

-2275

98896

9

Exceptional Items

0

0

0

0

10

Profit(+)/ Loss(-) from Ordinary Activities before tax(7-8-9)

28220

44905

33359

118669

11

Tax Exoense

7750

10295

15974

14764

20470

34610

17385

103905

12 Net Profit (+)/ Loss (-) from Ordinarv Activities after tax (10-11)

13 Extraordinarv items (net of tax expense)

0

0

0

0

14

Net Profit(+)/ Loss(-) for the period 112-131

20470

34610

17385

103905

677779

677779

405267

677779

15 Paid-up Eauity Share Capital (Face Value Rs.10/-l

16

Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve

631290

631290

(as per Balance Sheet of orevious accountina year)

17

Analytical Ratios

(i) Percentage of shares held bv Government of India

98.25

98.25

97.07

98.25

(ii) Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel Ill)

16.79

18.54

17.62

18.54

a) CET 1 Ratio

13.08

12.77

12.38

12.77

bl Additional Tier 1 Ratio

0.00

2.03

1.96

2.03

  1. Earninqs per share (of Rs.10/- each) (Not Annualised) (Rs.)
    1. Basic and diluted EPS before Extraordinary items (net of tax

expense) for the period, for the year to date and for the previous year

0.30

0.85

0.43

2.56

(not annualized)

(b) Basic and diluted EPS after Extraordinary items for the period, for

0.30

0.85

0.43

2.56

the year to date and for the previous year (not annualized)

(iv) (a) Amount of Gross Non Performina Assets

824374

856482

905496

856482

(b) Amount of Net Non Performinq Assets

169160

174227

220670

174227

(c) % of Gross NPAs

11.34

12.17

13.33

12.17

(d) % of Net NPAs

2.56

2.74

3.61

2.74

(v) Return on Assets (Annualised)

0.64

1.10

0.59

0.85

(vi) Outstandina redeemable Preference shares (auantitv and value)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(vii) Capital redemption reserve /debenture redemption reserve

NA

NA

N.A.

N.A.

(viii) Net worth

522631*

505190*

546180

505190*

(ix)

Paid up Debt Capital/Outstandinq Debt**

134272

135558

228919

135558

(x)

Debt Equity Ratio (Borrowinqs/Net worth)**

0.26

0.27

0.42

0.27

(xi)

Total Debts to Total Assets (Borrowinqs/Total Assets)**

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

(xii)

Operatinq Margin % (Operating Profit/Total Income)

13.15

15.81

18.90

16.51

Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022

SI.

QUARTER ENDED

YEAR

Particulars

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

ENDED

No.

31.03.2022

Reviewed

Audited

Reviewed

!xiii)

Net Profit MarQin % (Net Profit after tax/Total Income)

Audited

10.69

17.24

8.66

12.90

18 Public Shareholding:

No. of Shares

118735354

118735354

118735354

118735354

Percentaae of Shareholdina

1.75

1.75

2.93

1.75

19 Promoters and promoter Qroup Share holdina

(a) Pledaed/ Encumbered

Number of shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Percentage of Shares (as a % of the total shareholding of promoter

and oromoter aroup)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Percentaae of Shares (as a % of the total share capital of the Bank)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(b) Non-encumbered

Number of shares

6659051093

6659051093

3933932610

6659051093

Percentage of Shares (as a % of the total shareholding of promoter

and promoter Qroup)

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

Percentaae of Shares (as a % of the total share capital of the Bank)

98.25

98.25

97.07

98.25

*After

considering the impact of valuing the Non-Interest bearing Recap1tal1zat1on Bonds at Fair Value

**Total debts represents total borrowings of the Bank. Borrowings represent debts due for more than one year

Segment Reporting:

A: BUSINESS SEGMENT:

For the purpose ofsegment reporting in terms of AS-17 of ICAI and as prescribed in RBI guidelines, the business of the Bank has been classified into four segments i.e. a) Treasury Operations b) Corporate/wholesale Banking, c) Retail Banking and d) Other Banking Operations. Segmental Revenue, Results, Assets & Liabilities in respect ofCorporate / Wholesale and Retail Banking segment have been bifurcated on the basis ofexposure to these segments. Assets and Liabilities, wherever directly related to segments have been accordingly allocated to segments and wherever not directly related have been allocated on the basis ofpro-rata segment revenue.

(Rupees in Lacs)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year ended

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

(Audited}

1. Segment Revenue

a) Treasurv

49435

54547

60800

236532

b) Corporate/Wholesale Bankino

81166

76123

84828

317963

c) Retail Bankina

60577

69540

54967

249331

d) Other Bankina Operations

369

580

235

1693

Total

191547

200790

200830

805519

2. Segment Result

a) Treasury

15258

20303

28828

101408

b) Corporate/Wholesale BankinQ

9364

12901

12410

47400

c) Retail Bankina

6990

11521

8042

37169

d) Other Bankina Operations

369

580

235

1693

Total

31981

45305

49515

187670

3. Unallocated Exoenses

6784

13556

11557

54661

4. Qperatina Profit

25197

31749

37958

133009

5. Provisions & Continoencies

-3023

-13156

4599

14340

6. Income Tax

7750

10295

15974

14764

7. Extra Ordinarv Items

0

0

0

0

8. Net Profit

20470

34610

17385

103905

Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022

Quarter Ended

Particulars

Year ended

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Other Information:

9. Segment Assets

a) Treasury

4413201

4286374

3639823

4286374

bl Corporate/Wholesale Banking

4414909

4198721

4444702

4198721

3294969

c) Retail Bankinq

3292440

2880068

3292440

d) Other Banking Operations

0

0

0

0

e) Unallocated Assets

324623

329220

302028

329220

Total Assets

12447702

12106755

11266621

12106755

10. Segment Liabilities

a) Treasury

4009538

3891183

3453702

3891183

b) Corporate/ Wholesale Banking

4011090

3811611

4217424

3811611

c) Retail Bankinq

2993588

2988887

2732797

2988887

d) Other Banking Operations

0

0

0

0

el Unallocated Liabilities

11957

14015

9011

14015

Total liabilities

11026173

10705696

10412934

10705696

B: GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT:

Since the Bank does not have any overseas branch, reporting under Geographic Segment is not applicable.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS ON 30th JUNE, 2022

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars

ASON,

ASON

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

CAPITAL & LIABILITIES

Capital

677779

677779

Reserves & Surplus

743750

723280

Deposits

10153426

10213701

Borrowings

665574

244363

Other Liabilities

207173

247631

Total

12447702

12106754

ASSETS

Cash & balance with Reserve Bank ofIndia

563289

613924

Balance with banks & money at call and short notice

16727

14899

Investments

4355901

4228087

Advances

6623907

6362656

Fixed Assets

155323

157744

Other Assets

732555

729444

Total

12447702

12106754

Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2022

NOTES FORMING PART OF THE REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022:

  1. The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee ofBoard and approved by the Board ofDirectors of the Banlc in their respective meeting held on 01.08.2022. The same have been subjected to "Limited Review" by the Statutory Central Auditors ofthe Banlc and are in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Banlc ofIndia and as per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).
  2. The above financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) - 25 on Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), following the same accounting policies and practices as those followed in the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022.
  3. The financial results have been arrived at after considering provisions for Non-Performing Assets, Non-Performing Investments, Standard Assets (including Stress sector), Restructured Assets, provision for exposure to entities with Unhedged Foreign Currency exposure, Amortization ofpremium relating to Investment under 'Held to Maturity' category, Depreciation on Investments and on Fixed Assets, Employee Benefits, Income tax including Deferred Tax on the basis of extant guidelines issued by Reserve Bank ofIndia and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants ofIndia.
  4. Provision for Depreciation on Fixed assets, Employee Benefits, Income Tax (Including Deferred Tax) and other usual and necessary provisions have been made on estimated basis, which are subject to adjustment, ifany at the year end.
  5. The Government oflndia, vide the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted section 115BAA in the Income Tax Act 1961 w.e.f. April 1, 2019. The Bank has evaluated the options available under section l15BAA ofthe Income Tax Act, 1961 and opted to continue to recognize the Taxes on Income for quarter ended 30th June, 2022 as per the earlier provisions.
  6. As per the Reserve Bank ofIndia directions for initiating Insolvency Process- Provisioning Norms, vide letter No. DBR. No. BP:15199/21.04.048/2016-17dated June 23, 2017, and DBR.No.BP.1907/21.04.048/2017-18dated August 28, 2017, the bank is holding the provisioning of Rs 281.56 crore (30th June, 2021- Rs.281.77 crore) as against the balance outstanding of Rs.281.56 crore (30th June, 2021 - Rs.281.77 crore) as on 30th June, 2022 in respect of NPA borrowal accounts referred in aforesaid circular.
  7. In accordance with the RBI Circular. No. DBR.No.BP.BC.18/21.04.048/2018-19 dated January 01, 2019 DOR.No.BP.BC.34/21.4.048/2019-20 dated February 11, 2020 and DOR.NO.BP.BC/4/21.04.048/2020-21 dated August 06, 2020 on "Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector-Restructuring ofAdvances", the details ofMSME restructured accounts from O1.01.2019 to 30.06.2022 are as under:

(Rs. in Crore)

No. of Accounts Restructured

Amount as on 30.06.2022

Provision held

7052

423.55

46.71

8. In accordance with the RBI Cir. No. DOR.STR.REC.ll/2l.04.048/2021-22 dated 05.05.2021 on "Resolution Framework- 2.0: Resolution of Covid - 19 related stress of Individuals and Small Business", and RBI Cir. No. DOR.STR.REC.12/21.04.048/2021-22 dated 05.05.2021 on "Resolution Framework 2.0-ResolutionofCovid-19 related stress ofMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)", the number ofborrower accounts where modification were sanctioned, implemented and the aggregate exposure to such borrowers are as under:-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Punjab & Sind Bank published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
