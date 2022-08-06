Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Punktid Technologies AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNKTD   EE3100089160

PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AS

(PNKTD)
2022-08-05
2.100 EUR   -1.87%
01:54aPUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES : Change in shareholding
PU
07/11PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES : June sales was EUR 199,000 which is 28% higher than in June last year
PU
05/16Punktid Technologies AS Announces Sales Results for the Month of April 2022
CI
Punktid Technologies : Change in shareholding

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Punktid Technologies AS
Changes in share capital and votes Change in shareholding

Pursuant to clauses 23.1, 23.2 and 23.4 of the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North, in conjunction with § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Punktid Technologies AS hereby informs of a change in shareholding.

On 27.07.2022, Marat Kasparov transferred 100% of the holding in Cethegus OÜ, which owns 3,92% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS. As a result of the transaction, Marat Kasparov's indirect holding in Punktid Technologies AS decreased to less than 10%. As of today, Marat Kasparov owns 9,27% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS indirectly via a 100% holding in the share capital of Hypotus OÜ.

Marat Kasparov comments the transfer of holding as follows: "With the seed funding, we had a conditional agreement with co-investors to transfer the holding in Cethegus OÜ, which also includes 3.92% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS, within a certain period of time. Even after this transfer, I will continue to be the largest investor in Punktid Technologies AS and will continue to contribute and raise capital to accelerate the company's progressive international development, as it has been so far.''

Hannes Niid
Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817
E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas:

  • The main activity of Gamekeys OÜ is the mediation of the world's best-known video games and video game gift cards in an online environment and the related customer service and marketing both in Estonia and abroad; and
  • The main activity of HVK Business OÜ is the wholesale of video games and gift cards for business customers, Punktid.com IT project development and sale of the right to use the Punktid.com platform.

Disclaimer

Punktid Technologies AS published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
