Punktid Technologies : Change in shareholding

Pursuant to clauses 23.1, 23.2 and 23.4 of the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North, in conjunction with § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Punktid Technologies AS hereby informs of a change in shareholding.

On 27.07.2022, Marat Kasparov transferred 100% of the holding in Cethegus OÜ, which owns 3,92% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS. As a result of the transaction, Marat Kasparov's indirect holding in Punktid Technologies AS decreased to less than 10%. As of today, Marat Kasparov owns 9,27% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS indirectly via a 100% holding in the share capital of Hypotus OÜ.

Marat Kasparov comments the transfer of holding as follows: "With the seed funding, we had a conditional agreement with co-investors to transfer the holding in Cethegus OÜ, which also includes 3.92% of the total voting shares in Punktid Technologies AS, within a certain period of time. Even after this transfer, I will continue to be the largest investor in Punktid Technologies AS and will continue to contribute and raise capital to accelerate the company's progressive international development, as it has been so far.''

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: