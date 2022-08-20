Punktid Technologies : July sales was EUR 125,000

The July 2022 sales of Punktid Technolgies AS (hereinafter Punktid) amounted to a total of EUR 125,000, of which EUR 101,000 were the gross amount of the platform's mediation service* and which, compared to July 2021, decreased by 11% (the gross amount of the mediation service in July 2021 was EUR 114,000). Sales increased on several websites, including Punktid.fi and Punktid.ee, of which the biggest increase in turnover was on Punktid.ee, where we increased it by EUR 4,241 compared to the same month last year. Other language web pages had a decline in turnover, the biggest of which was on Punktid.com, where it decreased by EUR 11,000 compared to the results of July 2021.

"The summer months are the low season in our sector, and July is the most inactive of them, which is reflected in our turnover numbers. In July, we continued to add new products and expand our product selection. We have started arranging meetings with cooperating partners at Gamescom, which will take place at the end of August. We are there to maintain relations with important partners and find new collaborations to expand faster. During the summer months, we have made good progress with development activities - the additions and preparations of the marketing and IT plans are progressing as planned. We want to come out with a new web page launch at the end of the year, which will give us a much better ground for expansion," said Hannes Niid, a member of the management board of Punktid.

Total sales of the Punktid group in July 2022

Total sales of Punktid group EUR 125,000 Wholesale revenue of HVK Business OÜ EUR 24,000 Gross amount of Gamekeys OÜ mediation service EUR 101,000

The numbers in the table have been rounded to the nearest thousand euros. The figures in the table are not yet final (i.e., these may change slightly) as the april of 2022 has not yet been closed in accounting.

*The mediation service includes the online sale of digital codes for video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox through the Punktid sales platorm managed by Gamekeys OÜ, which belongs to the Punktid group, both in Estonia and abroad. The gross amount, also referred to as sales, means the money received from customers through the Punktid platform.

The information published in this announcement on the gross amount of mediation service is not reflected in the financial statements of Punktid as according to the Estonian Financial Reporting Standard (EFS), sales revenue from the mediation service is only the commission, but not the gross amount collected under agreements. Nevertheless, Punktid assesses its growth and success solely on the basis of sale by Gamekeys OÜ (i.e., the gross amount of the mediation service). Punktid will provide investors with an overview of sales results on a quarterly basis.

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: